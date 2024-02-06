Fully reinstated 90-day trials

It is little surprise a post-election survey found business chief executives and senior managers are enthusiastic about the election of the National-led coalition.

A Datacom-commissioned survey of 200 company leaders and IT managers noted they have much faith the government will improve the fortunes of their businesses and the economy.

While it was acknowledged businesses traditionally favoured National, Datacom’s managing director said the high levels of support suggested a desire for a fresh start and direction as inflation slowed, skill shortages eased and the disruption of the pandemic faded.

Apart from general policies and approaches, businesses are encouraged by specific changes underway or promised.

The end of "fair pay" agreements removes what businesses considered an inflexible one-size-fits-all rule. Another employment law change, fully reintroducing 90-day trials, provides a little more of what is known as "labour market flexibility".

New Zealand swung to the relatively laissez-faire Employment Contracts Act (1991), and then to the Helen Clark Labour government’s Employment Relations Act (2000). National made business-friendly tweaks and changes under John Key, and Jacinda Ardern’s government moved in a union-friendly direction.

It is now the turn of National and its partners as the pendulum swings again.

There are logical arguments that, while worker rights must be robust, a fair degree of flexibility can encourage growth and productivity. One area is where an employee fails to perform adequately. Removing an unsuitable staff member is often arduous, costly and time-consuming.

Procedures – except for gross breaches of trust and confidence – are exacting, as they should be. Several steps, as well as opportunities for improvement, are usually required. These slow the process and reduce the chances of injustices. Employers who are unscrupulous, ignorant, careless or biased can be held to account.

Of course, there are bosses — including egregious instances in migrant labour exploitation — who ignore the law and sometimes get away with it. Not enough is done to stamp down on this.

Reintroducing the 90-day trial option for businesses with more than 19 employees is already in place as part of the Government’s 100-day plan.

People protest 90 day work trials and back pay time limitations outside the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety, Michael Woodhouse's, office in June 2016. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Labour had campaigned before the 2016 election on ditching the trials for everyone. In coalition with New Zealand First, it retained them for small businesses.

It was argued medium-sized and larger companies should have the ability and resources to employ properly. If they realised they had made a mistake in the first few months it was too bad. They would be left with the performance management route.

Some employers, large or small, might exploit trial periods. They might take on a good performer for the specified up to 90 days and then flick them.

Most managers, though, want new staff to succeed. The potential hassle and costs of more advertising, more interviews, more training, more paperwork, more "on-boarding" are not what they need.

There is no compelling evidence of more than a few employers abusing trials.

Businesses argue trials allow them a little more employment flexibility. They can take additional risks with someone a bit different if there is an easier out. Individuals from marginalised groups could benefit.

A Treasury-commissioned study, in 2016 under Labour, found the presence of meaningful trials appeared to seldom alter employment decisions. However, even occasional cases would help.

Trial periods come with strict rules. The staff member cannot have worked for the company before, and the trial must be agreed to, and the employment agreement signed before any work starts. The trial is easily invalidated.

Although a reason for the dismissal within the 90 days does not have to be given, discrimination, sexual harassment, racial harassment and other grievance rights are preserved.

Succeeding in business is hard enough these days without the handicap of unsuitable staff, even if companies are at fault for making the employment offer in the first place. A feasible way out is normally good for the working environment and other staff.

The full reinstatement of the trials is one small but significant reason that chief executives and businesses have welcomed the change of government.