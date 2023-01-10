Get on board the fluoridation train

It is coming soon, to a town near you.

Last year the Government, finally, after a protracted six-year-long process, passed the Health (Fluoridation of Drinking Water) Amendment Act, which granted the director-general of health the power to order local authorities to fluoridate their water supplies.

Then director-general Ashley Bloomfield wasted little time in using his new-found authority and in July 2022 directed 14 councils, including the Waitaki District Council, to fluoridate part or all of their water supplies.

Waitaki has until June 2024 to ensure that the Oamaru supply meets optimal levels, an order which the council welcomed due to the proven effectiveness of fluoridation to prevent tooth decay.

Statistics from the then Southern District Health Board suggest that about a third of children in Otago and Southland have some level of tooth decay by the age of 5, and that almost half of all adults have had one or more teeth removed due to tooth decay or related health issues such as gum disease.

Now further southern councils have been asked by the Ministry of Health to join the fluoride club. The Dunedin City Council, which already has a largely fluoridated water supply, has to add Outram and Waikouaiti to that catchment, and the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has been asked to fluoridate the water supply to Queenstown, Wanaka, Arrowtown, Hāwea, Lake Hayes, Arthurs Point, Glenorchy and Luggate.

Those councils are among 27 more local bodies asked to supplement their water supplies with fluoride, a naturally occurring mineral which neutralises decay and helps repair damage — which is why it is a standard ingredient in most toothpastes.

They are soon to join the many other councils across New Zealand which already adjust the fluoride in water by a few parts per million, in line with the recommendation of the World Health Organisation that they should do so.

Fluoridation is a contentious issue. Although there is a sizeable body of scientific opinion which attests to the safety of the process, and a health workforce almost universally convinced of its enormous health benefits, there remains a vocal, mistrustful minority which is rigidly opposed to it.

Opposition ranges from a philosophical objection to "mass medication" to arguments that rather than being an aid to health that fluoride can have negative effects.

The former was dealt with in 2018, when a challenge to the ability of local authorities to fluoridate water supplies was heard by the Supreme Court.

Its ruling confirmed that councils could legally do so, and what’s more that in doing so local authorities were not breaching people’s individual right to refuse to undergo medical treatment.

That judgement paved the way for last year’s legislative change to eventually get over the line, and for the resultant plethora of fluoridation orders to be made.

The latter health argument is "bolstered" by a substantial body of literature, much of which is viewed dubiously by the mainstream scientific community.

The QLDC has previously been resistant to fluoridation, former mayor Jim Boult saying while he was open to being convinced of the virtue of the move, that for now he did not see the need.

Part of Mr Boult’s caution may have been grounded in the inevitable extra cost to his region’s ratepayers: in 2021 eight Otago and Southland territorial authorities submitted on the Water Services Bill, and expressed concern about additional regulatory requirements and costs facing councils from water reforms.

Central government has made funding available to upgrade infrastructure so fluoridation can be introduced effectively and it cannot afford to be niggardly in making that money available to councils given the strength of the case for fluoridation.

There will already be demands aplenty on local government to bring into effect the water reforms being advanced by central government, and fluoridation should not be seen as an additional impost.

Instead councils, as so many already do, should embrace the health benefits of the process and look forward to the bright smiles of their constituents.