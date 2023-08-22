Goals achieved and dreams realised

Most New Zealanders had little idea just what an extravaganza the Fifa Women’s World Cup would become.

It was the third and last in a series of New Zealand women’s world cups, following cricket and rugby. It was the largest by the length of a football pitch, the biggest female sporting event in the world.

So many sold-out stadiums, particularly in Australia. Such huge international interest. What worldwide reach.

It is hard to now believe that tickets were given away for first-round matches in New Zealand. The media had been doing its best to encourage support, and official promotion had ramped up.

Then, the fiesta kicked off and kick-started in Auckland on July 20 when New Zealand shocked Norway in a 1-0 upset. It culminated in Sunday night’s spectacular final when, deservedly, Spain edged England, also 1-0.

Spain celebrate Fifa Women’s World Cup glory. PHOTO: REUTERS

In between, New Zealand and Australia embraced a sporting spectacular across nine cities. The attendance tally reached almost 2 million, 700,000 of those in New Zealand.

Dunedin played its part, hosting Switzerland and witnessing New Zealand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Argentina, Vietnam, Costa Rica, Japan, South Africa the Philippines.

All matches were well attended, including an estimated 8000 for relative minnows Costa Rica against Japan. The fan zone at the Town Hall played a part, although it never really fired despite best efforts.

The early elimination of blockbuster United States and world number 2 Germany might have dampened international interest. But football is so popular across the globe, and such is the depth, that appeal was maintained.

Who outside football aficionados knew a 0-0 draw could be packed with tension? And does anything in sport match penalty shootouts for excruciating drama?

Sweden’s whisker-thin margin over the line did for the US. That was then topped when the Australian Matildas triumphed over France in the longest shootout of women’s or men’s World Cup history.

Matilda mania swept Australia. The television audience of 11.1 million for its semifinal against England set sport-viewing records.

It was glorious sport for sport’s sake, transcending pigeon-holing it into a gender category.

Sporting enthusiasts from all sorts of backgrounds suddenly became football experts.

The Football Ferns themselves blazed into consciousness. And, yes, the stars became household names overnight. What a shame they stumbled against the Philippines, a match for the taking if they could but score goals.

That, after all, is the nature of football. When just one or two goals make such a difference, a team can dominate through the outfield and still lose — as the United States also found out in that contest against Sweden.

The event was boosted by minimal mismatches and regular upsets, adding to the string of storylines on and off the pitch.

The format is successful, and most pool matches were full of significance. The men’s game could be erring by extending the field from 32 teams to 48 at its next world cup.

Football in this country has been boosted as girls and boys mimic the stars.

Women’s sport was given a lift, as it was on the back of the Black Ferns’ thrilling Rugby World Cup win last year. The various codes should feed off all the added attention and inspiration, although the competition for the most talented sportswomen will be intense.

Fifa’s expectations were exceeded. Crowds far surpassed those at the last women’s World Cup in France.

The Cup came down under. It was seen by millions, both here and abroad. It conquered the hearts of many.