Gold in them thar hills

There is a lot of rock to be crushed before Santana Minerals’ Bendigo-Ophir gold prospect turns into a potential large-scale mine.

Nonetheless, news the company expects to apply for mining resource consent later this year draws much excitement as well as some apprehension.

The discovery has been touted as the most significant in New Zealand for four decades.

Gold, starting with Gabriel Reid’s discovery near Lawrence in 1861, shaped Otago and was the foundation of Dunedin’s growth and prosperity.

Bendigo itself was home from the 1860s to the 1880s to hundreds of residents across the settlements of Bendigo Gully, Welsh Town and Logan Town.

This is celebrated today in the Department of Conservation Bendigo reserve.

Santana’s notable success so far has been at the nearby Rise and Shine site. Other drilling places have produced promising results.

The drilling has been projected to an estimated potential 2.9million ounces of gold. At today’s prices, that would be worth $9.4billion, although that gross-income possibility would be a long way down the track.

The repeal of Labour’s Natural and Built Environment Act has, the company said, given it the certainty to move forward under the known processes of the Resource Management Act (RMA).

Resource Minister Shane Jones has said the mine, near Tarras, would be a "shot in the arm" for the natural resources sector and should not be stopped by "tiny, shrill" environmentalist minorities.

He has encouraged proponents to proceed. He said a planned fast-track consenting process for regional and national projects of significance could come into play.

While the processes of the much-criticised RMA can hinder worthwhile development causing costly and sometimes crippling delays, safeguards must remain in place. Development legislation, be it the RMA or the successor acts passed by Labour and now rejected, should always be about a balance.

Environmental goals need to be placed alongside economic and social considerations. Any fast-track rules must still allow scope for issues to be thoroughly canvassed and considered.

Mining is known as an "extractive" industry for good reason. Once the resource has been taken, it is gone. However, mining can be an important part of a nation’s ongoing wealth. As it is, New Zealand spends far more than it earns. It requires just about every source of foreign exchange it can, including from appropriate mining.

Mr Jones, as a "champion of the regions", is clearly off the mark in one respect in this instance. Central Otago, and particularly Cromwell, the likely base for much of the activity, is not an area requiring the fast-track legislation because it is "withering on the wine". As it is, Santana had acute difficulties finding staff for its exploration work.

The Macraes mine in East Otago is an example of an ongoing economic boost. The mine’s life has regularly been extended since its 1990 beginnings. It employs more than 600 people, most well paid, and has provided diversification for Dunedin. More than 5million ounces of gold have been dug up.

Santana’s exploration area is a huge 272sq km, extending across to Ophir and Lauder. Just a corner of it has been drilled.

Although agreements have been reached with Bendigo, Ardgour and Matakanui Stations and ecological studies are under way, no formal community engagement has taken place yet.

Mining also raises the issue of royalties and benefits for affected communities beyond just job creation.

This area will lose its remote feel, and there will need to be provision for lizards and invertebrates and the distinctive flora. The area near and around the reserve is also becoming popular with mountain bikers.

No doubt, Santana will require capital raising on a larger scale than for its exploration. It will be keen to promote the value of its plans, while wary of damage if its prospects appear over-hyped.

A Tarras international airport, should it go ahead, would benefit with the ease and costs associated with any mining.

Gold is steeped in Otago’s past. Through Macraes, and now perhaps through Bendigo-Ophir, it also has a niche role in its future.