A good time not to fly

Are these fares fair? That is the question thousands of New Zealanders are asking when they look at the Air New Zealand website.

What makes these eye-wateringly high airfares even more unfair is that Air New Zealand proudly markets itself as being our airline.

It is 52% owned by the Government, in other words taxpayers, and is effectively a state-owned enterprise.

However reasonable one tries to be in understanding the airline’s plight due to the vicissitudes of Covid-19, the current bloated tariffs still come across as a cynical ploy to make as much money as possible while the sun shines.

There is no doubt many Kiwis, who have felt trapped at home for a long time due to the pandemic, are looking to stretch their wings.

But there are many who, for family or business reasons, need to fly to the other end of the country at short notice. These people, not necessarily travelling by choice, are the ones being unfairly targeted by the national airline.

It’s also worth considering the national misery cost from the number of weddings, baby showers, graduations, and funerals that have been missed due to the exorbitant prices.

It seems ironic that on its website Air New Zealand crows that its "driving purpose is all about people. We’re here to enrich our country by connecting New Zealanders to each other and New Zealanders to the world".

Unfortunately, its "driving purpose" at present appears to be to just make money. And if you think domestic fares are expensive then take a look at international ones. The only "enriching" here seems to be of the airline’s own coffers.

There is also the issue of flight credits, which many travellers received during the winter when Covid-19 and flu were running rampant and they were unable to fly.

Credits may not even get you one way to your destination now. Photo: The New Zealand Herald

It was a good and laudable scheme. Unfortunately, the airline’s inflated fares have now wrecked it and any goodwill it generated. Redeeming credits is something of a farce, given your postponed return fare may not even get you one-way to your destination now.

It is certainly true that if you book early enough, or happen to be going to the right place, you can still get cheaper fares or specials. For example, the airline website this week offers bargain tickets from Dunedin to Auckland return for $274 between January and June next year, and $140 return from Dunedin to Christchurch this month.

But try to fly to Wellington this weekend, and you could be looking at up to $900 for a return trip.

Air New Zealand bosses are blaming inflation, high fuel costs and a lack of aircraft for the sky-high fares. Those are certainly going to be factors, although inflation is not running at more than 100% and neither has fuel gone up by anywhere near that much.

The airline will have to be very careful not to push fares much higher. Simple economics tells you that there will be a tipping point at which such a money-making strategy starts to backfire.

New Zealanders are effectively being held hostage by these fares. Geographically, we are not an easy country to travel around, with two long thin islands full of mountains and separated by a stormy strait.

Our population distribution also means that, the further south you go, the fewer other options there are for travelling more than several hundred kilometres in a day. Southerners — and others in the regions — have become used to frequently high fares and the inability to do anything about them.

Perhaps we should take these grossly inflated fares as a natural signal not to fly, or fly as often, in the future, as a way of reducing greenhouse gas emissions?

While it is in the interests of the country for Air New Zealand to be profitable, and these are difficult times, some of these fares are unconscionable.

Does it require intervention to ensure the airline can still meet its obligations of being "all about people" and providing a national service?