Happy days are here again?

New Zealand is officially one of the happiest places in the world. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Don't laugh, this is serious.

New Zealand is once again officially one of the happiest countries in the world.

It’s no joke.

The latest World Happiness Report puts Aotearoa in 10th place, and although we have slipped one notch since last year’s scorecard came out, we are still ahead of Australia, at 12th, and far more chipper than Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, in 15th, 16th and 17th place respectively.

Interestingly we share the top 10 with several of the similarly sized nations which we like to compare ourselves against, especially when it comes to social services, technology and the economy.

Taking out the top spots are those jolly Nordic countries, with Finland the happiest place in the world for an incredible fifth consecutive year.

Denmark is second and Iceland third, with Sweden and Norway at seventh and eighth. Just above us, in ninth place, is Israel.

France is 20th, Italy is 31st and Japan is 54th. Russia is in 80th place and Ukraine in 98th.

The least happy countries include Zimbabwe, 144th, Lebanon, 145th, and Afghanistan at the bottom of the table in 146th place.

It’s always good to have something like this to put our sometimes spoilt, First World lives into perspective.

Yes, we do have issues in this country which need sorting, but those problems are 10 times worse elsewhere.

Those places also have other troubles to deal with that we don’t.

This is the 10th such report, which grew out of a United Nations General Assembly resolution from Bhutan entreating governments to place more importance on happiness.

It is compiled by a global group of economists and social scientists, using six parameters to determine happiness — GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and the absence of corruption.

The report’s authors say the findings reveal "a bright light in dark times".

While the pandemic has brought pain and suffering, there has also been an increase in social support and benevolence.

"As we battle the ills of disease and war, it is essential to remember the universal desire for happiness," they say.

New Zealand has hovered between 8th and 10th place since 2015.

Globally, we are very happy with our lives and with how things are going.

There’s no ignoring the fact it’s a tough time.

But we are extremely fortunate.

Billions of people around the world would give anything to live in a country as good as ours.

And another thing

It seems awfully dark these mornings.

And the evenings are drawing in quickly.

So the question is: Have we got the length of daylight saving time (DST) right?

On sunny days at this time of year, it is wonderful to be outside enjoying the southern twilight until a bit before 8pm. But when it’s cloudy, as it has been often, darkness comes far sooner.

At the other end of the day, it is now dark till well past 7am, foreshadowing the oncoming winter.

With recent changes, New Zealand spends more of its year with the clocks forward an hour than it does at New Zealand Standard Time.

The 27 weeks of DST run from the last Sunday morning in September to the first Sunday morning in April.

But is drawing it out into April the most beneficial for us all?

Are we just being greedy for little gain?

However much you might want to, you can’t hold back winter.

Would it be worth losing a couple of weeks of daylight saving and a bit of waning light at night to feel more awake in the mornings?