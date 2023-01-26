Having a hmmm

Summer holidays in New Zealand are always punctuated with heartbreaking accounts of drownings at our beaches, rivers and lakes, at a time when we are supposed to be having fun.

In the last week or so there have been a spate of such deaths, including two at Lake Wakatipu.

Everyone will have an opinion on what the problem is — inadequate access to swimming lessons, poor decision-making, patchy life-jacket use, insufficient warning signs for danger areas, and the need for more lifeguard-patrolled beaches, among them.

For those affected by the tragedies, knowing what caused the event does not change the misery of the outcome.

The sad news for everybody is that drowning figures seem to be heading in the wrong direction.

The final tally for drownings last year will not be known until February or March, but the provisional number of 93 has already been described as a national disaster by Water Safety New Zealand.

At 93, it is a 14-year high, and the possibility of it reaching 100 after coroner findings cannot be ruled out.

In 2021 there were 90 preventable drownings, the highest for 10 years.

That year 76 men died and 14 women, highlighting the over-representation of men in these statistics.

Men are also over-represented in Accident Compensation Corporation water-related injury claims, accounting for 64% of the total for the year to the end of June last year.

The total number of water-related injuries for that year was 27,583 – about 76 claims a day.

That year, ACC spent $81 million on them.

St Kilda beach. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Contributing to these drowning and injury statistics may be that men spend more time than women in water-based pursuits, but Water Safety NZ chief executive Daniel Gerrard says men are not setting a good example about water safety.

It seems to be a particular issue with men aged more than 55 who over-estimate their ability and under-estimate the risks.

Mr Gerrard suggests part of the problem may be the looseness of education around the school pool in the 1950s and 1960s which was not as comprehensive as the swim and survive, water skills for life approach now used.

The good news is that he considers youth are "really starting to show sensible, well-educated, preventative approaches to what they are doing in and around the water".

But we have some way to go before such decision-making is the norm.

Many are still not following the advice from the ACC’s campaign launched in 2021 which urges us to take a pause or "have a hmmm" and consider the risks and the impact of an injury, or worse, before we act.

There may be a case for expanding the number of patrolled beaches, paying greater attention to places which are increasing in popularity, but that cannot be instant, and it could not cover all beaches.

Mr Gerrard says having basic water skills like knowing how to stay afloat are essential, and he also urges those coming to the aid of others to ensure they take flotation devices so they do not run out of energy themselves.

And another thing

ACC is also reminding us that the thrill of feeling sand between our toes can come with risks.

Sand’s uneven and unstable nature can cause extra strain on muscles and ligaments if you are barefoot and there is also the possibility of cuts from shells and stones.

Last year, over the school holiday period there were more than 1400 sand-related injuries reported. Most injuries happened when people were walking, running or doing a sporting activity.

ACC has forked out $10.3 million for sand-related injuries in the last 10 years. Most common injuries, making up nearly half of the total, were muscle strains, ligament tears and bruises. Almost 10% were cuts and stings, and sand in the eyes accounted for 4.5% of claims.