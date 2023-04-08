Having a meaningful Easter

Among the deluge of chocolate rabbits, eggs, and little edible kiwis which heralds the coming of Easter, and seems to begin just following Boxing Day, there is a powerful back story.

This celebration of the life, death, burial and resurrection of Jesus occurred in the midst of brutal Roman occupation where human rights were at the mercy of government whim and local religious dogma.

Jesus was healing and restoring people who because of their social status or dubious personal circumstances would be rejected at their local church/synagogue or neighbourhood.

The love, acceptance and forgiveness that Jesus demonstrated to all that he met was also confrontational to both the spiritual, political and religious systems of the day.

So some 2000 years later what has changed?

People are less inclined to go to a church for many different reasons with many feeling excluded and confused with religious liturgy and rituals. Later many reported that no-one acknowledged or even spoke to them.

The deluge of chocolate rabbits and eggs at Easter hides a powerful back story. Photo: Getty Images

That in part causes us to tar the face of God with our own angst. To see through the filters we accumulate through life and its many challenges.

Our opinions about God and Jesus, churches both weird and wonderful, reflect the wonderfully rich variety of the human condition, adding to the what-is-God-really-like question.

Jesus himself answered that question when one of his followers said, "Show us the Father" and Jesus’ response was simply "how long have I been with you? If you've seen me you've seen the Father."

Instead of a distant God, we have one that children run to, not from. That the shunned, sick and bewildered received healing and wholeness, and continue to do so to this day.

Every day can be an Edmond’s Sure to Rise Easter Sunday for anyone at any time.

As a teenager I travelled to Carisbrook, Dunedin from Invercargill with friends from school to hear Dr Billy Graham in 1969. It is often said that you may not remember a message, but you will recall the atmosphere later. It is more common for Westerners to think with their heads rather than with their hearts. We want to understand before any great leaps of faith, and we certainly don't want to get carried away.

C. S. Lewis.

That day Billy Graham preached with a steady voice that reached every person in the arena, and to the untold others that were listening over NZ Post Office landlines in local halls up and down New Zealand.

Billy quoted "For God loved the world so much that he gave his one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in him will not perish but have eternal life." John 3:16.

We watched that cold afternoon in the Carisbrook arena as thousands responded to the essence of the Easter message.

God loves you. He came to you wrapped in human form.

From that perspective He saw as we see. He knew our fears, insecurities, shame, the way we perceived Him, Our hidden lives. And embraced us all with His love, acceptance and forgiveness.

At Easter we are reminded we are also resurrected with Jesus Christ, that death is not the great finale and our lives can begin again today. And we can eat chocolate eggs and little kiwis, wherever that idea came from.

God is kinder than you will ever know. He is just like Jesus.

C.S. Lewis was, in his words "surprised by joy" when he gave up atheism and let God take his cerebral filters away. I’ll leave the last word to him.

"You must make your choice: either this man was, and is, the Son of God, or else a madman or something worse. You can shut him up for a fool, you can spit at him and kill him as a demon; or you can fall at his feet and call him Lord and God.

"But let us not come with any patronising nonsense about his being a great human teacher. He has not left that open to us. He did not intend to."

Happy Easter

- Ian Wright is a pastor at the Invercargill Christian Centre.