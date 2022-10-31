High hopes for refreshed ORC

The public will be hoping the Otago Regional Council has put the tumultuous last three years behind it following the recent local government elections.

Last week’s inaugural meeting of the council saw the election of long-serving councillor Gretchen Robertson as chairperson, and a council newcomer Lloyd McCall chosen as her deputy.

Both elections were contested by returning councillor Kevin Malcolm, the only councillor who did not have to face an election as he was the sole candidate for the one-representative Moeraki constituency.

He lost both elections by seven votes to five. It was unfortunate Cr Michael Laws, returning after a battering in the polls, felt the need to categorise this vote as "factional politics being played already", which did not bode well for the future. Was this observation just sour grapes because Cr Laws did not get the line-up he sought?

To other onlookers, it might have looked like a refreshing and sensible combination; an experienced councillor being complemented with a newcomer. A new look after a term dogged by discord, unexpected departures and uncomplimentary scrutiny.

It is worth noting that Cr Robertson and Cr McCall were each the highest-polling candidates in their respective constituencies, Dunedin and Molyneux.

And, despite Cr Laws’ misgivings, dairy farm owner Cr McCall’s credentials are not to be sneezed at. He may be new to the ORC, but he has other governance experience including part of a term as a councillor on the Clutha District Council after a by-election win there. More relevant is that he is no stranger to community engagement on the environment, being one of the leaders of the award-winning Pomahaka Catchment Project and other similar initiatives.

Cr Robertson certainly saw her deputy’s background in finance and farming as complementary to hers in science and policy development.

We would hope there will be some new vigour and rigour to the new council and a shared sense of purpose which will see it rise above the drama-go-round of the previous three years. As well as Cr McCall, there are another three new members, all of them from the six-member Dunedin constituency.

Twenty-one-year-old ecology student Elliott Weir, who has worked as features editor at Critic Te Arohi magazine, was the highest polling of that threesome, followed by Green Party candidate and Playcentre stalwart Alan Somerville, and then Tim Mepham, probably best known for being the chairman of Presbyterian Support Otago.

The new-look council has plenty on its plate including setting policies and rules to protect the province’s water, land and air, and working out the best way to boost use of public transport in Dunedin. It will also have to deal with whatever the local government review and reform of the Resource Management Act may throw up.

The contentious issue of setting of water take limits for the Manuherikia River, delays over which led to the resignation of Cr Marian Hobbs in the last term, is yet to be resolved. More than a year on, we have yet to see the additional scientific evidence some councillors insisted they needed to aid their decision-making.

The council’s ambitious work programme will require it to almost double its staff.

To ensure it can attract high-quality staff it will need to convince prospective employees it has moved on from the fundamental leadership and cultural problems identified by retired High Court judge Sir Graham Panckhurst in a report earlier this year. Staff turnover of more than 15% in a year has not been a good look.

The council has yet to make a permanent appointment to the chief executive’s role after the sudden departure of Sarah Gardner in May.

Before the election, interim chief executive Dr Pim Borren felt progress was being made towards a more trusting and respectful relationship between senior managers and councillors.

It is in everyone’s interest for that momentum to be maintained.