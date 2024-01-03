Higher speeds not a path to safety

It is something most of us say, especially at this time of year, without giving it too much thought.

"Mind how you go." "Safe travels." "Take care." "Drive safely."

The good wishes are meant earnestly and honestly. Yet how many still get into their cars or trucks, or on to their motorbikes, and zoom away on holiday without giving full consideration to the risks they may be taking or exposed to?

In the last decade or so, New Zealand’s annual road toll has dropped to almost half that recorded every year throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

The worst year was 1973, when 843 people died on the roads, ironically the year after seatbelts on front seats were made compulsory.

After a small decline, the mid to late 1980s was another terrible period, with on average about 750 people dying each year.

Road deaths have largely declined since then, particularly during the past 15 years or so. However, we have little to be proud of, with about seven traffic deaths each year per 100,000 people compared with 4.5 in Australia, 2.6 in the United Kingdom and 1.6 in Norway.

According to the Automobile Association, our provisional road toll for 2023 was 343, down from 374 the previous year.

That means 343 fewer birthday celebrations this year and hundreds of families with a missing place at the table on Christmas Day.

By yesterday, the Christmas-New Year holiday road toll had risen to 16, compared with 21 last year.

AA road safety spokesman Dylan Thomsen says having almost one road death each day is too many and well above a decade ago, when, in 2013, the road toll was 253. If New Zealand had the same per capita rate of road deaths as Australia, last year’s toll would have been fewer than 250 people.

According to police and traffic researchers, high or inappropriate speeds, caused by whatever reason, and impairment from alcohol or drugs remain the biggest contributing factors to fatal crashes.

The probability of dying after being hit by a vehicle basically doubles from when it is travelling at 30kmh to when its speed is 40kmh. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Research several years ago found that each road death costs the country about $5.37 million.

So what does the coalition government plan to do to bring the road toll down? Interviewed several times before Christmas, new Transport Minister Simeon Brown emphasised the government’s priority will be to let Kiwis get places "faster and safer", as a way of boosting economic growth and productivity.

Mr Brown did not accept the two aspirations were possibly mutually exclusive and claimed the Waikato Expressway, with a speed limit of 110kmh, was the safest road in the country.

As well as issuing a directive to Waka Kotahi and local councils to stop gazetting blanket speed restrictions, Mr Brown showed the nation his breathtaking vision for other forms of transport as we agonise over ways to reduce our greenhouse-gas emissions.

Breathtaking his announcement certainly was. But visionary? Hardly. In fact, the opposite — myopic and improvident. For what Mr Brown has done is inform councils he has told Waka Kotahi to stop work on all walking and cycling projects and not commit further money to them.

The transport minister said in a statement such programmes were a waste of time and money. His top concern was with building and maintain a roading network to get Kiwis around "quickly and safely".

Why this obsession with speed and roads? Presumably, Mr Brown has never owned a bike, either as a child or since he grew up. And it seems he is not a great fan of walking far either.

It’s another sign, to go hand-in-hand with the government’s disgraceful smoking plans, that the health of the nation is not its primary interest.

One constructive thing he might do, though, is make some similarly draconian decisions around e-scooters, their availability and where people are allowed to ride them.

Mr Brown needs to remember the fable of the tortoise and the hare. Better slow and safe, than fast and sorry.

His approach to speed up everything will not save lives. And his abandonment of cycleways and pedestrian precincts totally lacks any imagination or integrity.

Are you going to think about the future, Mr Brown?

Or is it far easier to watch the unfolding chaos from behind the darkened glass of your ministerial limousine?