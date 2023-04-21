Highly critical, toxic and assertive times

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Where oh where has civility gone? Where oh where can it be?

Departing Central Otago chief executive Sanchia Jacobs has lamented the barrage of critical comments council staff can receive in their private capacity.

She, herself, has been on the receiving end of nasty emails and wondered what drove them.

Ms Jacobs referred to staff going to the neighbour’s barbecue and receiving comments about the council: "People say council should pay for that, council should do this, the rates are too high but you need to do more. It is really hard on people."

The barbecuing phrase was a common term at councils, about not wanting to go, being bailed up at a barbecue, Ms Jacobs said.

Staff were not wanting to say they worked at the council because of the response "oh do you?".

Ms Jacobs, who has been chief executive for five years, said the comments had got worse.

While none of this is entirely new, as Ms Jacobs notes, people can be very quick to blame. We live in an age of censure, of outright criticism of self-righteous opinions.

Whereas once, we were more likely to be considerate of the feelings of others — even when we strongly disagreed — thoughtfulness is less common.

Sanchia Jacobs

Aggression is at its most stark at the extremes of left or right and with those of other vehement views. It was obvious at the likes of last year’s parliamentary protests or when people are abused or cancelled.

The echo chambers and algorithms of social media are partly responsible.

Our certainties are reinforced and our indignation stoked.

This is an age of rights not so much of responsibilities, of assertiveness rather than compromise and listening.

As Ms Jacobs said, people felt they had an awful lot of licence at the moment.

And these were the same people who complained about their children being bullied at school, yet were doing the same thing.

Councils need to be scrutinised, especially because they are public organisations working on behalf of the people of their district.

Their staff have what should be the privilege of working for the betterment of their community as public servants rather than for some distant shareholders.

Most will work diligently and with purpose and that should be appreciated.

They should not be subjected to grillings on alleged council failings.

Councillors themselves report an increasingly toxic and hyper-critical milieu, well beyond that of a decade or two ago.

It is not just national politicians — including the appalling abuse, and vilification of former prime minister Jacinda Ardern — on the receiving end. Bad behaviour is not just anonymous.

There were reports of nasty heckling from the front of the audience at one Dunedin City Council candidate election meeting last year.

This willingness to be highly critical, unforgiving and blunt spreads to other aspects of life.

The employees of businesses can be on the receiving end of invective and rudeness.

Being barbecued extends, of course, to government employees.

Those working for the Department of Conservation, for example, can be bailed up unfairly by anti-1080 advocates.

At its most zealous, Doc workers received death threats.

While it is easy to denounce others as culprits, this incivility, this hypercritical approach and this willingness to assert unfairly seeps insidiously into the mainstream, into us all.

The old-time maxim that one should not discuss politics and religion because these too easily lead to argument and anger has been superseded by many more topics.

Ms Jacobs’ comments refer to a relatively small community where people are more likely to know each other or have personal links of some kind.

Once, the dynamics of living in close quarters, in a community, could help keep a lid on discourtesy and objectional behaviour.

New Zealanders — in our small country — often prided ourselves on good manners, even when they disagreed.

But in 2023, where oh where has civility gone?