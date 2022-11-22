Hypocrisy, Fifa, Qatar and us

The gigantic Fifa Men’s World Cup is humankind at its best and its worst.

It kicked off in Qatar yesterday, with the Fifa president saying everyone was welcome and to now please focus on the football.

In a stylish opening ceremony, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said (in Arabic): "People of different races, nationalities, creeds and orientations will gather here in Qatar and around screens on all continents to share the same exciting moments.’’

That ceremony and the first match took place in a spectacular stadium shaped like a massive Bedouin tent, an architectural jewel. The ceremony included South Korea’s K-pop megastar Jung Kook and United States actor Morgan Freeman.

Mr Freeman (an ironic name in the circumstances) spoke about football’s ability to unite.

If only it was all so positive. However, the Olympics and the men's world cups, the giants of the sporting world, are always riddled with corruption and hypocrisy.

On those grounds, Qatar is right up there, as was Russia four years ago. In 2018, Russia had already annexed Crimea and Vladimir Putin was already a dangerous authoritarian leader.

Russia had an appalling history of state-sanctioned sports doping and human rights.

Host to the 2022 Winter Olympics and the 2008 Summer Olympics, China’s freedom index is even lower than Qatar’s.

It is widely recognised large-scale bribery was key to Qatar being awarded the World Cup in 2010, no surprise given Fifa’s past.

Somehow, a country with 3 million people and an area no bigger than Dunedin City and the Waitaki District combined came to stage the world’s most-watched sporting event.

Money talks, as former Fifa president Sepp Blatter has admitted. Qatar has built seven new stadiums, a new airport, a new metro system and new hotels. The cost has been upwards of $US200 billion.

There will also be more than a million visitors to Qatar over the several weeks of the cup, mocking Qatar’s claims of "organising a fully [carbon] neutral world cup". Offsets, like planting trees, only go so far.

It was bizarre seeing former English football star David Beckham say, "the Qatar world cup has set a real example in sustainability".

Qatar has relied on hundreds of thousands of migrant workers, mostly from South Asia, to construct the facilities and infrastructure. One claim is that 6000 died in the process notably from accidents and heat stroke. Qatar and Fifa figures are minuscule.

The focus on the treatment of migrants has forced improvements, acknowledged by the International Labour Organisation and Human Rights Watch. Much remains to be achieved.

The other major emphasis from the West has been the treatment of the LGBTQ+ community. Welcoming everybody is also inconsistent with the criminalisation of homosexuality. It did not help when Qatar’s world cup ambassador described homosexuality as "damage in the mind".

The Emir has said, "We welcome everybody, but we also want people to respect our culture."

That is an understandable plea, illustrating, nonetheless, one of many tensions and compromises. Cultural sensitivity and respect are important. But so, too, are human rights.

Unsurprisingly, the West has been accused of human rights hypocrisy, a charge with plenty of foundation.

One opinion piece on the news outlet Al Jazeera (funded by and based in Qatar) claimed there had been a "systematic, relentless and racially prejudiced campaign against Qatar in the years leading up to the World Cup". The Euro-American imagination dictated what was good.

Hypocrisy, to some degree, is embedded in every individual, community and nation. It just is so, so stark when the likes of Fifa presidents pontificate.

Yet, it is a milestone that the World Cup will take place in the Middle East and in a Muslim country for the first time.

Yet, despite the hypocrisy, an estimated five million people around the world will still join in watching and cheering as the likes of not just Germany and Brazil but also Ecuador, Senegal, Costa Rica, Iran, and Cameroon battle it out.

Football, amid all the cultural and political differences and troubles, is something much of humanity manages to share every four years.