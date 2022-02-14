Important to be prepared

As the saying goes, "never in the history of calming down has someone calmed down after being told to calm down".

Therefore, we will not fall into that trap as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 makes its first unwelcome but inevitable appearance in the South. All the same, sensible behaviour will be needed.

On most days last week, national case numbers set records. By yesterday, 30 active cases had been identified in the Southern District Health Board area. The first two cases were found in Queenstown on Thursday and later others were identified in Gore, Invercargill and Dunedin.

The impact the spread of Omicron can have beyond those immediately afflicted is already illustrated by the news the Winton Volunteer Fire Brigade is temporarily out of action because members are isolating after being identified as close contacts of a positive Covid-19 case. Of course, Fire and Emergency New Zealand has contingency plans, and emergencies in the Winton community will be covered by neighbouring brigades.

It is a timely reminder to anyone who has not worked out their own contingency plan, should they be ill or required to isolate, to get on with it and also to check with neighbours who might need help or be able to offer help.

The SDHB is fortunate in having high double-vaccination rates in its area and it will be hoped the beginning cases in the South will prompt those eligible for booster shots to hurry up. Early last week the numbers were not looking great with only 47% of Queenstown’s eligible residents having received a third dose, compared with Clutha (52%), Central Otago (61%) and Dunedin (62%).

As we have said previously, although it is not a guarantee against catching Omicron, overseas experience is that vaccination and a booster shot provides maximum protection against contracting the disease and means if you are unfortunate enough to do so the experience is likely to be a milder one.

Sticking to public health advice is also important, including using the Covid-19 Tracer App (or recording where you have been in some other way), physical distancing when you are out, and mask wearing, particularly when you are around people you do not know. Now Omicron is in the South, keeping up-to-date with the ever-growing places of interest list to see if you may be required to self-isolate is also wise.

We can understand the arrival of the cases is unsettling news for some who may feel especially vulnerable, but it is important that the worried well do not clog up testing stations and burden laboratory staff by getting tests which are not needed.

The advice from the Ministry of Health around testing is that people should only get tested if they have cold or flu symptoms, if they have been at a location of interest or if asked to get tested by a health official.

However, there are also concerns some may be reluctant to be tested because they are worried about lengthy isolation requirements. As the case numbers ramp up, increased access to rapid antigen testing kits will be vital.

There may be some temptation to dismiss Omicron as a mild illness and to become lackadaisical about public health measures, but its higher transmissibility means it is likely more southerners will require hospital care.

Without any Covid-19 in the community our hospitals were already under pressure from short-staffing as evidenced recently by the revelation the SDHB had to transfer acute patients from Dunedin Hospital to Mercy Hospital for post-operative care because of a lack of nursing staff.

The DHB’s hospitals have introduced stronger Covid-19 safety measures now the virus is in the community here.

As we finalise our individual and family preparations for what may come next, let us not ignore ways to safely support local businesses, many of which have been under considerable pressure since the beginning of the pandemic.