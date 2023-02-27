Invasion anniversary a sorry milestone

This morning, as it has every morning during the past 12 months, Ukraine will wake up to the sound of gunfire.

Friday NZT marked the first anniversary of what Russia, risibly, still calls a "special military operation" but which most of the rest of the world, correctly, terms the invasion of Ukraine.

Despite little evidence that Russia will quell its foe, it continues to attack in the eastern and southern regions of the country and to also regularly fire missiles at major cities and important infrastructure behind the front lines.

Although nominally a conflict limited to being between two neighbouring states, each of the combatants has powerful allies either directly or indirectly behind them. Nato nations continue to arm and fund Ukraine, most recently sending the country new tanks and offering billions of dollar in aid; meanwhile China, which was reportedly considering offering military equipment to Russia, has now offered a plan to resolve the conflict.

Outside the war seen on the ground, there is an wider geopolitical arm wrestle going on, a tense situation which could potentially be more dangerous to global stability.

While the wider view is critical, the narrow focus of the impact of the war makes for sorry reading.

At least 43,000 people are believed to have died, and at least 15,000 more are unaccounted for. Families in both Ukraine and Russia have suffered heartbreaking bereavement.

Workers lower coffins into a common grave during a burial at a cemetery in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in the settlement of Staryi Krym outside Mariupol, Russian-controlled Ukraine, February 4, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

The war has also sparked one of the biggest refugee crises in recent times — at least 14 million people have been displaced — and caused upwards of $350 billion in property damage.

As the war increasingly looks like it is grinding to a stalemate, fears grow that the country which started this conflict — Russia’s claims that Ukraine started this war are as incredible as its assertion that it is not a war at all — may seek a rapid way to end it.

The spectre of nuclear conflict once more hovers menacingly over the world and the Doomsday Clock, once nervously watched but in more recent times generally ignored, moved to 90 seconds before midnight a month ago.

The rhetoric continues to be ratcheted up in Moscow, as evidenced by the heavily choreographed rally President Putin staged to mark the anniversary.

But actual military success, which initially seemed inevitable, now seems almost impossible for Russia to achieve. Ukraine has defended stoutly and, as noted, is now firmly bolstered by its allies.

China seems an unlikely honest broker between the warring countries, as it offered to be on Friday, but its peace overtures might provide some method for Mr Putin to claim the victory he will need to profess for domestic consumption, even if results on the battlefield suggest that the special military operation has been a futile and costly failure.

While the conflict in Ukraine is a grave concern and its anniversary has appropriately been marked, it is worth noting that there are dozens of other wars, internal conflicts or armed insurrections going on around the world.

Several of those conflicts, such as in Ethiopia, Sudan, Iraq and Afghanistan, have garnered many more casualties and created millions more refugees but largely without capturing the attention of the West, let alone New Zealand.

There are, of course, isolated exceptions to this rule: the kidnapping of New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens earlier this month may have been the first time many of his countrymen discovered that there was such a place as West Papua, let alone that there was a freedom struggle going on there.

The world was a far from peaceful place before February 24 2022, it is in a far more dangerous place 12 months later.

Leaders need to do all they can to bring not just this conflict, but the many other ongoing wars besides, to an end. The cost in human misery is far too high for the likely meagre results.