It never rains but it pours

First came Covid, dumping cold water on overseas tourism and the hospitality industry.

Queenstown copped a full drenching.

Then came a spluttering recovery. New Zealand opened.

Air links have been coming back.

The cost of flying to this country is showing signs of being not so exorbitant.

Then along comes a mediocre snow season.

The ski season was delayed, and it thereafter stutters along.

The new shoots of spring show promise as Queenstown regains its mojo as a visitor mecca . . . before cryptosporidium muddies the waters. Apparently, inadequate water treatment allowed the parasite to spread, although the source is not known for certain.

A boil-water notice brings considerable costs and a range of difficulties to hotels, restaurants and just about everybody. Poor publicity follows in the aftermath, along with visitor cancellations. It is likely to be months before the water treatment issue is fixed, we are told.

Next on the doomsday list are floods as a month’s rain falls in a day. Down comes forestry slash, which should supposedly have been cleared, crashing into the cemetery.

While there is some long-term damage and further areas to clean up, the impression is that much of the town is submerged. It takes much longer to disavow this notion in the minds of some than it does to have almost all businesses ready to roll.

Meanwhile, it becomes apparent a protozoa barrier at one of Queenstown’s main water sources had an installation deadline of last November. But all the Queenstown Lakes District Council had done was put the improvement on the long-term plan.

The water regulator, Taumata Arowai, steps in. It insists on the barrier, which the mayor says could cost $30million. More reliability is also required from another barrier at the other main town supply point. Taumata Arowai is flexing its power.

It will force reluctant water authorities to do what they must to improve water standards. It, along with better financing, are keys to improved water infrastructure.

Subsequently comes news a barrier might be available from Waimakariri. The drag and drain and reputational damage of many months of boiling water for this, that and just about everything might be for several weeks rather than months.

However, cryptosporidium has not been found in the water supply. Perhaps the source was elsewhere?

By last weekend, the authorities were focusing on other sources of infection. Is all the expense and hassle of the boil-water notice for nought? How long will it take to find the source and the links?

In any event, had the cases been going on for three or four weeks before the proverbial hit the fan? Was there a lack of action there? How adequate had council testing been?

The reported number of cases continues to rise, although there might have been many more unreported.

The diarrhea and stomach cramps common in cryptosporidiosis can easily be mistaken for just another gastrointestinal bug.

A joint agency incident management team has been working on the response since last Tuesday. It seems most cases have CBD links and are among people aged 15 to 30, suggesting a source other than the town water.

Water tankers have become a feature in central Queenstown, taking over half a car park.

They are leaving CBD users even more desperate for parks than usual.

Behind the scenes, already expensive rates are rising rapidly, in significant part because of council leaky-building liabilities.

The council, unsurprisingly, is wearing lots of criticism from disgruntled residents and ratepayers across several fronts. It has one good point, however, when it explains the difficulties for a small ratepayer base to cater for the services needed by millions of visitors.

Throw in the housing crisis and labour shortage and Queenstown — for all its beauty and continued attractiveness — is not lacking in challenges.

For now, despite the boil-water notice and presence of cryptosporidium, the sun has returned, and the town is well and truly open for business.