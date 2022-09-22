Just who can you trust?

CARTOON BY: Alistair Craig

When you see a certain face on the television, when you hear a recognisable voice on the radio or read the comments they have made in this morning’s Otago Daily Times, what reaction does it elicit?

Do you get a knee-jerk reaction that that is a person, on a media platform, you can trust? Or do you scoff half-subconsciously and think, "yeah, right"?

Trust is a hard thing to define, as are the factors which make you trust someone. It is also a commodity that seems to be increasingly difficult to come by these days, in terms of both earning trust and trusting in someone or something.

And yet it is trust which, to amend a well-known saying, makes the world go round. Families, communities, society, workplaces, organisations of many kinds, all depend on trust if they are to work well and achieve greater than the sum of their parts.

In a world where disinformation and misinformation spreads so much more rapidly than in the past, and in which the stakes appear never to have been higher for people to be able to distinguish between fact and fiction — no thanks to former United States president Donald Trump and his irksome ilk — there have to be trusted voices, trusted leaders, and trusted sources of news.

What happens without trust? Unless you are wanting anarchy, it is not a good outcome.

Everything in society that is good and "right" (not Right) crumbles. Leaders are not trusted by those around them and are undermined, covertly or perhaps overtly. And a leader not trusting his or her followers, and their advice, becomes isolated, paranoid and increasingly despotic.

Of course, it is a pipe-dream to believe that one day everyone will fully put their trust in others. And, unfortunately, there are people out there who simply cannot be trusted.

"Trust me, I’m a journalist" may sound like one of those amusing quips which work because of their inherent irony, but there has perhaps never been a time when journalism is more important and when there is a need for a robust and scrutinising media.

Journalists at the Daily Times and Allied Press’s community titles, and at other media organisations around the country, strive every day to tell you the truth about what is happening around you. In fact, with online sites becoming ever more important, they aim to do that every minute and every hour of every day.

They do this so that readers can make their own minds up about the performance of, say, a council or government or organisation, or the suitability for office of, say, a prime minister, a local-body councillor, a chief executive or community leader.

It seems these days everyone thinks they can be a journalist, by merely blogging on issues which they know something about. But that is not journalism.

News stories are written by reporters whose modus operandi is to act independently and objectively, fairly, accurately, and in a balanced way. They leave the opinions and comment to the opinion and editorial writers.

Worryingly, the latest survey of trust in the media by the Centre for Journalism, Media and Democracy at AUT shows only 52% of Kiwis trust the news they read, a drop of 10 percentage points from two years ago.

RNZ is the most trusted news brand, with a score of 6.2 out of 10, followed closely by the ODT, with a score of 6.0 out of 10 in its first AUT survey.

The survey also showed that 22% of those surveyed had paid for news and 36% financially supported news organisations.

Good journalism comes at a cost, like any other essential service in these harsh economic times. In the same way you wouldn’t expect the ODT to be free, the online world also needs to recoup the costs of providing news which has deep integrity.

Running a newsroom costs money. Journalists deserve to be paid for their experience and skill. Photographic and video equipment needs to be constantly updated, as does the computer hardware and software needed to produce a website and a newspaper. For these reasons, we have introduced subscriber content on the ODT website.

In the face of an avalanche of claims about "fake news", "alternative facts" and various conspiracy theories, claims which threaten to bury the truth within deliberate falsehoods, for a small amount per week you can be assured the ODT will continue to filter out the real news from the propaganda.