Skip to main content
Subscribe
Log in
/
Register
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
8
|
2
Tuesday,
Tue,
14
September
Sep
2021
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Olympics
Rugby
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Winter Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Login/Register
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Drive South
Weather
Editorial
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Keeping sports’ hall dream alive
Another of Dunedin’s attractions is on the edge of being lost.
The grief goes on
The grief goes on
The weekend’s 20-year anniversary of what has become known as 9/11, that day 19 al-Qaeda extremists hijacked four planes to attack the United States, provokes mixed emotions.
Coal getting us out of a hole
Coal getting us out of a hole
It seems like an amazing admission in these times — that we still need coal to keep the lights on.
Three Waters plan leaking?
Three Waters plan leaking?
Opposition to the Government’s ambitious Three Waters plan is substantial, and for good reasons.
Elephant still in the room
Elephant still in the room
It has been encouraging to read Richard Thomson, in his follow-up review of the Invercargill City Council, considers the council is in a ‘‘vastly better space’’ than it was at the time of his...
Changing up, or down, a gear
Changing up, or down, a gear
As eagerly as children awaiting Christmas, the non-Auckland population of New Zealand sat waiting on Monday afternoon for the Government’s latest pronouncement on Covid-19 alert levels.
Ponderous, dangerous and murky
Ponderous, dangerous and murky
We have seen it with Covid and the Ministry of Health. We have seen it for years on immigration.
Supermarket horror
Supermarket horror
Once again, terrorism has come trampling uninvited into New Zealand, leaving us trying to make sense of the senseless.
Law and border
Law and border
Invisible lines running through the landscape, divvying up this from that, north from south, Alert Level 4 from Alert Level 3.
Scrutinising our Parliament
Scrutinising our Parliament
A restricted Parliament sat in Wellington this week.
Limits on learning
Limits on learning
Learners of all ages will be keen to get back to a Covid alert level which allows face-to-face teaching as a matter of course rather than the limited opportunity allowed under Level 3.
From a trickle to a torrent
From a trickle to a torrent
Just what is eating the Otago Regional Council these days?
Better vaccination news
Better vaccination news
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern can be frustrating in some of her media conference lockdown comments.
On the (alert) level
On the (alert) level
Those in the South will have been counting the sleeps until 11.59pm tomorrow when we change to Covid-19 Alert Level 3.
‘A host of golden daffodils’ lost
‘A host of golden daffodils’ lost
As the days lengthen and the temperatures start to rise, we all increasingly feel the magnetic pull of spring and sense that better times are on the way.
When the heaters don’t work
When the heaters don’t work
There is a joke that did the rounds following the North Island electricity cuts this month.
Clarity and compassion needed
Clarity and compassion needed
Clear communication which does not frighten the horses and which, just as importantly, illustrates empathy for the situation of those receiving the news, is vital in these uncertain Covid-19 days.
The comfort of the Covid conference
The comfort of the Covid conference
In this topsy-turvy world, we all look for something constant to hold on to, something which seems to sail imperviously through the sea of strife, some normality in the face of chaos.
Film subsidy gamble
Film subsidy gamble
Anyone who has been ear-wormed by the late Kenny Roger’s classic rendition of Don Schlitz’s The Gambler will know "you never count your money when you’re sittin’ at the table".
An historian who made history
An historian who made history
Few deputy prime ministers — or even many prime ministers for that matter — have had the wide-ranging impact of Sir Michael Cullen.
Read more