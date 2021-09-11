Editorial

    The grief goes on

    Photo: Getty Images

    The grief goes on

    The weekend’s 20-year anniversary of what has become known as 9/11, that day 19 al-Qaeda extremists hijacked four planes to attack the United States, provokes mixed emotions.

    Law and border

    The border at Mercer, Waikato.

    Law and border

    Invisible lines running through the landscape, divvying up this from that, north from south, Alert Level 4 from Alert Level 3.

    Limits on learning

    Limits on learning

    Learners of all ages will be keen to get back to a Covid alert level which allows face-to-face teaching as a matter of course rather than the limited opportunity allowed under Level 3.

    Film subsidy gamble

    Crew shoot an advertisement in Dunedin for Lloyds Bank in 2018.

    Film subsidy gamble

    Anyone who has been ear-wormed by the late Kenny Roger’s classic rendition of Don Schlitz’s The Gambler will know "you never count your money when you’re sittin’ at the table".
    Read more