Landfill process must be broad

PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Dunedin City Council is entirely within its rights to ask for limited notification on its application for a new landfill south of the city, but those most affected by the plan have every right to expect their voices to be heard.

The council has applied for a series of resource consents to establish and operate the landfill at Smooth Hill, west of Kuri Bush, ending years of speculation as to when the decades-old proposal would turn into a plan.

The paperwork supported the council’s plans for the construction, operation and aftercare of the new five-stage landfill. It also asked the regional council to limit how the application was notified.

The Otago Regional Council can opt to process the bid as a publicly notified application, in which any person can lodge a submission on the proposal, or as a limited notified application.

The city council wants the latter. Notice of the application will only be served on those the regional council identifies as being adversely affected, and only they can make a submission.

How this plays out is up to the regional council. Among other things, it will be guided by what it sees in the proposal, and by what it knows about the neighbouring community. As it stands, not everyone there is happy.

The site has been the council’s preferred for a new landfill for the best part of 30 years. It was chosen from a long list of possible sites in the early 1990s and was designated as a landfill in 1995.

There was wide consultation as to the designation of the land before 1995, and there was further consultation when it was included in the district plan and, later, in the second generation district plan.

The council pointed all this out last week, when some in the neighbouring community said the council had not consulted as often or as thoroughly as they wanted ahead of the application.

Big Stone Rd resident Sarah Ramsay was "incredulous" the council believed undertaking public consultation nearly 30 years earlier was good enough reason to engage in consultation, now.

This is true, in part. The council has not talked to everyone with an interest — there has been no city-wide, or even area-wide consultation — but it has had limited, pre-application consultation with landowners.

In its application to the regional council, the city council describes a mix of meetings, letters and conversations engaging with and updating the landfill’s neighbours as to progress since 2018.

It says priority was given to consultation with "directly affected" landowners and that several one-on-one meetings were held onsite. Then, it provided information and sought feedback on the proposed design prior to lodging the applications.

This may be the case, but it is clear a significant chunk of the people most concerned about the landfill have not been as significant a part of the process as many would like.

Saddle Hill Community Board chairman Scott Weatherall says the landfill proposal might have made sense decades ago, but that the community in its midst had grown.

The proposal had "snuck in" through the second-generation district plan process and, given that that was about the land designation rather than the proposal, he is not far wrong.

At a public meeting in July, Mr Weatherall told council staff his community would accept nothing less than an open and transparent fully notified resource consent. Former city councillor Colin Weatherall urged the community to get involved, and said people needed to be part of the consent process.

Council staff left that meeting with a clear message at least some in the most affected community wanted to be heard. And, last week, the council sought a limited notified consent process.

The regional council will decide what to do next, but it is clear many will expect it to consider whether 30 years of discussion about a designation, and a focus on those closest to the action, is enough scrutiny for a regional landfill whose communities are quite different to what they were when the process started.



