Lifting literacy team effort

Alarm about the state of literacy in our young people is sadly nothing new.

So, when we read the snappily named report from The Education Hub "Now I don’t know my ABC; The perilous state of literacy in Aotearoa New Zealand",

it sounded depressingly familiar.

More than a-third of our 15-year-olds lack basic proficiency in reading and maths, struggling to read and write, according to a 2020 Unicef report.

Reading prowess has been shown to be declining, especially since 2009, with the rate of decline faster than in comparable countries (although New Zealand is not alone in having concerns about dropping literacy levels).

There continues to be large gaps between pupils from rich and poor backgrounds, girls’ reading and writing results are still better than boys’, and the Pakeha and Asian pupils outperform Maori and Pasifika pupils.

The Education Hub, an organisation whose mission is to bridge the gap between research and practice in education, hopes its report can be a call to action, as well as feeding into the work the Government is already undertaking on lifting literacy levels.

It says for the past 20 years there has been no national literacy strategy to enable system-wide improvements to reach those who need them most.

A refresh of the New Zealand Curriculum is in progress to ensure it is bicultural, inclusive, and clear and easy to understand and teach.

Literacy and maths strategies are being developed alongside this work.

From next year there will be new unit standards to assess foundational literacy and numeracy required to attain the National Certificate of Educational Achievement (NCEA) at any level.

Ongoing politics and controversy about achievement in schools, including the ill-fated introduction of National Standards in reading, writing and mathematics in primary schools, have not helped progress.

Constant warring over the best way to teach reading, as if there is one way to do it which will work for all pupils, has also

been unedifying.

It can be tempting to play the blame game, trying to find a single cause of the decline in literacy, whether it be the absence of phonics instruction over many years, big class sizes, poor role-modelling, the increasing emphasis on electronic device use, inadequate teacher training and ongoing professional development, the impact of poverty, the limits of the reading recovery programme . . . the list goes on and on.

Of course, there will have been many contributing factors, and absenteeism is likely among them.

In 2019 only about 57% of pupils were classed as regular attendees, meaning they attended school more than 90% of the time.

The Education Hub report says that threshold means they could still miss a day of school a fortnight.

It is too early to say what effect restrictions on school attendance through the Covid-19 pandemic may have had on literacy levels, but logic would suggest it will not have been positive, particularly for those living in households with few books and poor access to digital learning.

Addressing what the Education Hub report calls the "literacy crisis" will require improvement at all levels and any new strategy must be comprehensive.

There will not be a quick fix or one thing which will work a miracle.

It should not be forgotten that developing literacy starts before children go to school and that parents and caregivers have a part to play, talking to their children about their experiences, reading to them, discussing stories, making up stories, having fun with words, and encouraging curiosity.

This should not stop when children reach school age either.

Without a concerted effort to lift literacy across all ages, and support for all of those involved in this, including parents, the number of adults able to read critically may decline further.

The societal impact of that in an age when misinformation and disinformation proliferate should not be underestimated.