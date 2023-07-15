From Lithuania with love

The international airport at Vilnius is probably a place few of us will ever visit. In fact, Vilnius, the capital city of Lithuania, is unlikely to be on the bucket list of many New Zealanders.

During the past few days, this historic city in the southeast of Lithuania, within about 35km of the razor-wire fence separating the West from the Russian ally of Belarus, has been the most important place on the planet.

Leaders of the 31 Nato member countries have been in Lithuania with just one topic in mind — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s illegal and butcherous war on the people of neighbouring Ukraine.

There could hardly have been a better place for the summit than Lithuania, the southernmost of the three Baltic states, given its proximity to the Belarussian border and its history of being invaded by the Soviet Union.

Importantly for New Zealand, the summit was also open for discussions with the members of its Indo-Pacific grouping, which also includes Australia, Japan and South Korea, in recognition of tensions in our part of the world too.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins met with counterparts from across the alliance and by all accounts had a very brief conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to affirm New Zealand’s continuing support for his country. Mr Hipkins also pledged another $4.7 million of targeted reconstruction and recovery funding for Ukraine.

In his concluding statement, Nato Secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said the most detailed and robust defence plans since the Cold War had been agreed upon at the meeting and important strategic partnerships had been deepened across the world.

Mr Stoltenberg also outlined how close Ukraine was to gaining Nato membership, and extolled the virtues of a Nato-Ukraine Council, at which both parties will "discuss and decide as equals".

Ukraine was given the reaffirmation it so desperately wanted to hear, that it is set to become a Nato member. Ally states agreed to make its membership a one-step rather than two-step process.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was invited to the Nato summit as a special guest. Photo: Reuters

But no dates were given, with Mr Stoltenberg saying the invitation to join Nato would be issued "when Allies agree that conditions are met". However, he did add that Ukraine is "closer to Nato than ever before".

The necessary diplomatic caution clearly angered Mr Zelenskiy, who fired off on Twitter over what he considered to be snail-like progress towards membership. He said angst over wording was "unprecedented and absurd when time frame is not set neither for the invitation nor for Ukraine’s membership" and claimed Nato leaders wanted to keep Ukrainian membership as a bargaining chip for any talks with Russia.

While it is understandable Mr Zelenskiy wants the quickest outcome, and is under immense pressure from his people and political colleagues to snare the best deal, Nato’s caution is also to be expected.

A cornered rat is the most dangerous type of rodent, and backing the murdering Mr Putin into a wall could well lead to just the kind of nightmare scenario involving nuclear strikes which many fear.

The caution over the Nato invite reportedly came especially from United States President Joe Biden and from Germany, seeing a wary approach as prudent and the best way to avoid quickly escalating the war and dragging Nato and the world into something much bigger and far worse.

Ukraine’s eagerness to join Nato is totally fathomable. If it were made part of the security alliance tomorrow, it would ensure that any continued aggression from Russia would be seen in the light of Nato’s principle that an attack on one member is an attack on all.

It may well be that membership for Ukraine is not all that far off, although the statement that it would need all allies to accept that "conditions" are met is indeed pretty vague. But the recent membership granted to Finland, and the smooth path towards it for Sweden now Turkey has worked through its objections, should be highly reassuring.

In the meantime, President Zelenskiy and his people need have no doubt that much of the world is behind them, morally, militarily and financially.

Ukraine and its legitimacy are not in question. Mr Putin’s legitimacy to lead Russia is. With ongoing support from Nato and many other countries, the tides will hopefully not be too long for turning.