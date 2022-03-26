Meg and our best mates

Meg

We so often take them for granted, but without them our lives would be a lot less joyful than they are. Where would we be without our beloved pets and our hard-working animals?

You come in after a flat-tack day at work, exhausted and fed-up. Or you’ve had one of those days where it seems everything you’ve done has gone wrong or that everyone has it in for you.

But look! Waiting for you at the door is a tail-wagging friend who does not judge, who is clearly happy to see you regardless, and asks only for food, a roof over their heads and your company.

The relationship between people and their pets goes back many centuries. The way we treat them is an important barometer of the collective kindness and patience, and state of mind, of humanity at that time.

We depend a lot on our pets for our good feelings. They, especially dogs, have an unconditional love for us, and that trust in their owner to do the right thing for them is what makes it even more tragic when you see or hear of people mistreating their animals. How could one fail to be endeared by their behaviours. An eager, excited puppy, resplendent after being groomed, deciding to roll in the smelliest substance possible that it finds on its daily walk.

The cat that somehow manages to prise itself into the security of a too-small box every morning and sleeps there for hours on end. The parrot that raucously tells visitors to “bugger off”; the vacuous goldfish that looks at you with big sad eyes on every circuit of its tank as if it recognises you and wants to know what life is all about.

The close bonds we have with our pets makes saying goodbye all the harder. If that involves making a decision to end their lives because of terminal illness or general decline due to old age, that is even more difficult.

Four years ago this month, the adventures of Meg held the South spellbound. The Labrador-huntaway cross was missing for five weeks after she ran from a car accident near Purakaunui.

Owners Andy and Alison Cunningham were on holiday at the time. It was feared that Meg was probably dead, but she was found by farmer Raewyn Waller in a gully. Meg was badly dehydrated, and suffering with a broken leg and a broken toe.

Mr Cunningham was, naturally, over the moon at finding Meg. Theirs was a special bond — Meg had earlier helped him learn to walk again after a back injury left him paralysed.

Sad news then this week when we heard that Meg, now 10, had been put down recently after a two-week decline caused by liver failure. Mr Cunningham said Meg was "more than just a dog".

Even though Meg had to live with pain after the crash, she continued to spread happiness. She was followed by several hundred people on Facebook and featured on Department of Conservation posters.

Meg also visited schools and endeared herself to many children, even those who were initially wary of her. "I think she did more for her local community than most humans that I know," Mr Cunningham told this newspaper.

He is probably not far off the mark with that comment. Not for Meg and her ilk the striving for position in society, the need to make a living, the obsession with making more and more money and being seduced by transient consumer luxuries and pleasures.

Animals play a crucial role in our lives, through their unselfishness and dedication, and by providing valuable companionship and company.

During these uncertain times, pets provide additional succour to those struggling or feeling marginalised or lonely. They can teach us important lessons.

Let’s face it. Humans can learn a lot from them.