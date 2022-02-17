Miles of smiles

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Talk about a feel-good story.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has not only leapt, flipped and twisted into the pantheon of New Zealand sporting greatness but did so with grace, generosity, joy and style.

Sadowski-Synnott won New Zealand’s first Winter Olympic gold medal in the slopestyle last week and followed with silver in the big air snowboarding on Tuesday. With her bronze from four years ago, the 20-year-old now has the full set.

She now has three of the five medals won by New Zealanders as the 16th winter Olympics enters its last stages.

We were always also-rans or just not there until Annelise Coberger won silver in 1992.

That made her the first southern hemisphere athlete to win a medal at the Winter Olympics. She went on to win the supreme award at the Halberg Awards for that year.

No-one came close to medalling until two Wanaka teenagers, first Sadowski-Synnott and then Nico Porteous, surprised with third places in PyeongChang, South Korea, in 2018.

When Sadowski-Synnott "drops in" and "puts it down" she astonishes us all.

She is as cool as the snow she skis on. She has made a habit of delivering when it counts at the climax of her events.

That is what she achieved at the last X Games. That is what she pulled off in the last-run triumph last week.

This time it was not to be. Pushed into second by the brilliant second-last run of the competition from reigning Olympic champion Anna Gasser, of Austria, she almost but not quite completed her ambitious last leap.

Sadowski-Synnott, board at her side, swathed in black and under her broad goggles, beamed from ear to ear in the aftermath. She was, as she absolutely should be, "super-stoked".

"We’re super-stoked for the other competitors," she also said in one interview.

Who could doubt that? She generously applauded Gasser after her 1260 effort as Sadowski-Synnott prepared for her final challenge. She then warmly congratulated Gasser after her fall.

Clearly, and as Sadowski-Synnott explained, these snowboarders have a culture of revelling in each other’s achievements and "tricks".

Sadowski-Synnott melds her confidence and delight with modesty and helpfulness. That further endears her to the public. She knows how to praise and thank coaches, family and supporters in her bubbly and fresh manner.

As one overseas commentator said referring to Sadowski-Synnott: "Miles of smiles".

These are beams of light in an Olympics shrouded by shadows.

Covid and the intense security have changed the Olympics experience for everyone taking part, making them so much less personal.

The increasingly authoritarian Chinese regime, the absence of freedoms and the fate of the Uyghurs has also prompted many to question the suitability of Beijing as host.

So, too, has the treatment of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai after she appeared to complain of sexual assault by a senior Chinese politician.

The dirty stain of drugs re-emerged this week. Despite failing a pre-games test, star Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva (15) was allowed to continue to compete by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

It is disgusting that a child was given performance-enhancing drugs. And it is appalling the state-sponsored Russian drug programme, revealed after the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, failed to prompt anything like sufficient repercussions for Russia.

At least, for New Zealanders anyway, the snowboarding shone brightly.

Who knows? There could be another reason for miles of smiles all around when favourite Porteous competes in the men’s freeski half-pipe on Saturday.