Nebulous benefits in TVNZ RNZ merger

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson’s "train wreck" interview last Sunday has brought the TVNZ and RNZ merger into overdue public focus.

He not only appeared to have little concept of editorial independence, but he also failed to explain the rationale for the soon-to-be Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media.

The merger will be disruptive and damaging, and it has already cost millions. Estimated merger costs are about $40 million. About another extra $100 million a year would be spent on the new organisation and its outputs, although some of this would be met through reduced New Zealand on Air funding.

The short-term grief would be worth the trouble if the outcome was to be a much better and more successful service that was, as claimed, "future proofed".

But TVNZ and RNZ have been performing surprisingly well, notwithstanding exaggerated and sweeping comments about their looming demise. They are adapting as well as might be expected amid the upheavals in the media landscape.

Further change will be needed as digital modes become increasingly important and as efforts are made to reach other audiences.

The two organisations have achieved via different cultures and different means. They have both moved well beyond their core television broadcast and core radio backgrounds.

RNZ National out-rates most commercial radio stations, and its podcasts and streaming have grown its audience. It has aligned with other media in story-sharing which has increased the impact and spread of its product.

Both TVNZ and RNZ are already strong in public interest news. They both regularly reveal news that matters. They both are highly trusted.

RNZ, funded by taxpayers, performs as non-commercial public media. TVNZ, meanwhile, with commercial imperatives can be more attuned to popular sentiment. It can do more to sidestep the tendency towards educated elitism and politically correct programming.

Throwing such different cultures and approaches together is risky, neither one thing nor the other.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Mr Jackson speak of a bleak future without substantial change. Indeed, viewing and listening patterns are altering quickly, and the young eschew the likes of National or Concert programmes and nearly all linear television.

The young are much more likely to watch Netflix than even TVNZ’s relatively successful TVNZ+. Audiences are splintering into slices of specialist segments. People and organisations create their own "media" on YouTube, Instagram or TikTok.

The merger will not change that.

Google, Facebook, Youtube et al are also eating the media’s advertising breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea.

The Labour approach, as with Three Waters, health or polytechnics, has been big is beautiful, reorganise and throw money at the problems.

ANZPM will be large by New Zealand standards, and there are fears its power would distort commercial markets and weaken private media, thereby harming media diversity and democratic accountability. But ANZPM will still be a minnow compared to the massive streaming services. Neither will it be anything like the ABC or BBC that Mr Jackson alluded to in the interview.

National has said it will reverse the merger, a more costly and difficult goal as ANZPM becomes embedded.

However, there is much still to be put in place before March next year when the new organisation is due to start and July 1 when it is supposed to be fully operational. In particular, the safeguards over editorial independence in the enabling legislation are inadequate, highlighted by submitters to the Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media Bill select committee.

Given that, and given Mr Jackson’s injudicious performance in the interview, the public trust that is so vital, especially for public media, is in further danger.

TVNZ and RNZ have different funding, cultures and outlooks. That is complementary and positive.

In the revolution to a new structure and new requirements, current strengths could easily be lost.

In the search for new audiences, there is the danger they will end up abandoning many of their present viewers, listeners and readers.