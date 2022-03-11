A new dawn for neurosurgery?

There have been many false dawns during Dunedin’s long, dark wait for the neurosurgery service at its hospital to finally hire a new doctor, or preferably two.

The Otago and Southland communities showed in no uncertain terms in 2009 that they wanted the service, which has saved the lives of many southerners, to be maintained in Dunedin.

They backed that commitment out of their own pockets the following year when, following a campaign enthusiastically supported by the Otago Daily Times, $2.3 million was raised towards the $3 million required to endow the Otago and Southland Chair of Neurosurgery at the University of Otago.

The ODT, and the wider community, backed the neurosurgery campaign because the presence of those skilled doctors in our community means patients who urgently need life-saving treatment to not have to endure dangerous hours in transit elsewhere.

But that danger has remained almost ever-present in the intervening 12 years, because the neurological service, which is meant to have three doctors, has never had that many.

Indeed, in recent times the entire service has rested upon the invaluable and over-burdened shoulders of its sole surgeon, Ahmad Taha.

Notwithstanding that neurosurgery is a rare specialty and in worldwide demand, it has been difficult not to hold a slight suspicion about the commitment of some decision-makers to the place of the service in Dunedin Hospital as the surgical vacancies remained unfilled for all this time.

News this week that Lucas Rakasz, a neurosurgeon deemed eminently qualified to work here by no less a figure than the president of the British Neurological Society, had been declined registration by the Medical Council due to doubts about the quality of his training will have done little to allay those suspicions.

The council has a statutory obligation to ensure that all doctors who wish to practise in New Zealand are suitably qualified to do so, and it absolutely should be rigorous in fulfilling that duty.

But it also has a duty to ensure that New Zealanders are able to access timely medical treatment, and from a layperson’s perspective it is hard to fathom why a doctor deemed fit to not only operate but also to train neurosurgeons in Britain might not be qualified to work in this country.

The courts will now assess if the council’s decision was a fair one but it will be many months, if at all, before his services can be called on to aid southerners.

However, coincidentally, this week also had further news about the neurosurgery service up its sleeve.

The Southern District Health Board chose its annual appearance before Parliament’s health select committee to reveal that a neurosurgeon had accepted a job offer in Dunedin.

Even better, the University of Otago confirmed that the doctor would be assuming its neurosurgery chair, a position which was envisaged as a surgical and educational role but which has been purely educational in recent times.

It will be a long time before this doctor arrives in Otago: they are expected to travel here from overseas at the end of the year, and they are also expected to work in Christchurch for six months before travelling to Dunedin.

They also, lest we tempt fate, need to attain registration from the Medical Council.

There have been announcements and predictions before that a neurosurgeon, or sometimes even two of these rare beasts, had been hired for Dunedin Hospital, but on each occasion those high hopes have been gradually deflated.

This appointment, with the backing of both the health board and the university, seems to be grounded on firmer footing than some previous attempts to hire someone, however.

While some people will not believe it has happened until the doctor is actually seen gowned and scrubbing up in Dunedin, at least now there is a glimmer of hope that the service can make a vital step towards sustainability.

The people of Otago and Southland demanded a neurology service back in 2009, they remain adamant on that point to this day, and they deserve nothing less.