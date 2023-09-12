Not frightening the horses

After such a long time as the man in waiting, Charles Philip Arthur George must have wondered if he would ever be king.

His gracious mother, Queen Elizabeth II, reigned and reigned and reigned some more.

She ruled with aplomb and style, thoughtfulness and respect. Her Majesty performed her duties to the highest standards for 70 years.

She was the epitome of decency, stability and sense. She earned the love and admiration of her people.

Even Elizabeth II could not go on forever, and her death, aged 96, on September 8 last year was, indeed, the end of an era.

Meanwhile, Charles III had moved into his eighth decade. Would it make good sense to skip a generation and crown William, the Duke of Cambridge?

Apparently not, for the Prince of Wales was ready to be king.

Charles III might not engender the adoration and devotion his mother captured. He might be a little stiff and his wife, Queen Camilla, has not always had an easy time of it.

But in the year since Queen Elizabeth’s death, King Charles has performed satisfactorily. He responded to his mother’s death with feeling and dignity. He has spoken formally and off-the-cuff with ability and appropriately. He has fulfilled his obligations effectively.

He travelled to Germany in March where he gave a speech, mostly in German, at the Bundestag. A trip to France was postponed because of riots there. This is rescheduled for next week.

He has visited the constituent parts of the United Kingdom but not yet the 14 other realms where he is head of state.

Critically, he has not frightened the horses.

As Prince of Wales, he was prepared to comment on certain matters, famously being considered slightly odd on certain matters environmental when he was in many ways just ahead of his time.

He now reins in his views as he made clear his neutrality and determination to stay out of everyday politics and issues.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla. PHOTO: REUTERS

Like his mother, he puts duty first, even if that means suppressing personal views.

The coronation was a success, with the King in charge. It combined the pomp and ceremony, which underpins the monarchy and its allure, with more modern touches.

In particular, the service incorporated interfaith representatives, reflecting 21st-century Britain.

At the same time, he was determined that Camilla be crowned Queen.

It has not been an easy year for the family, notably with the Netflix series from estranged son Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan, the publication of the book Spare, and the questions that continue to swirl around disgraced brother Andrew.

King Charles, sensibly, has been firm while not enflaming difficulties.

Heir William and wife Kate, meanwhile, provide and promise more stability and commitment to duty.

Progress on the King’s planned modernisation and slimming down of the monarchy has been limited. Charles III, like his mother, by nature favours evolution, not revolution.

He has also celebrated his 75th birthday and 20th wedding anniversary.

Most Britons say he is doing a good job, although he has a more vociferous anti-royalty lobby to deal with and his popularity among younger generations is restricted. He also faces questions about royalty’s historic connections to slavery and imperialism.

The hereditary monarchy is an anachronism that works in practice. The role of Charles III as head of state for Britain and New Zealand as constitutional monarchies is significant while heavily prescribed.

A flashy or controversial king or queen is not required and could be damaging.

Stability and sense, diplomacy and dignity are needed. That is what King Charles III provides.