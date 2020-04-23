Numbers underscore a new fight

Unemployment and recession ride with the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is an unholy trinity that, in some parts of our region and in some parts of our economy, may turn the post-lockdown battle into a bloodbath.

This would have been called hyperbolic scaremongering five weeks ago; an unnecessary and even partisan claim to undermine the speedy and far-reaching national response to the gathering global pandemic.

But not now. Now, countless personal experiences, hard data and evidence-based projections strongly suggest many thousands of Southerners will need to fight for their livelihoods as soon as the lockdown lifts.

The layoffs that started more than a month ago intensified during lockdown as customers and their cash retreated to their domestic bubbles to prepare for — and worry about — life in a dramatically altered world.

The most dramatic alterations have already started in the South but they are most obvious in Queenstown and Wanaka, tourist towns without visitors, in a world in which overseas travel is virtually impossible.

Tourism accounts for 55% of the Queenstown Lakes district’s gross domestic product. It directly accounts for about 63% of all jobs. It has helped make the district one of the most successful places in the country.

Tourism underpinned employment growth that consistently outpaced the national average and was a significant factor in the region gaining 11,496 new jobs between 2010 and the end of last year.

But losing the visitors that fuelled that growth threatens to wipe out much of what has been gained. Mayor Jim Boult estimates unemployment could surge to between 25% and 30%: it was 1.2% last year.

Mr Boult expects ‘‘a bit of a bloodbath’’ for businesses and there is already clear, early evidence of how the future may play out for the people who helped drive the regional economy.

The mayor estimates 4500 people have lost their jobs and that more will follow. About 6800 people registered with the council’s emergency operations centre and many were getting further help.

Up to 85% of them were migrant workers left with no income. It is almost certain all of them, no matter where there are from or what skills they have, will struggle to find work when the lockdown ends.

All will need significant and ongoing help. The Government’s welfare and food security support package, now worth $57 million after a $30 million boost yesterday, will soon be under pressure.

That pressure will come from across the country and from many different sectors. Analyst firm Infometrics expects 250,000 jobs to be lost in New Zealand this year. Virtually no sector will be spared.

The numbers are frightening: 53,000 jobs may go in accommodation and food services, 41,200 in retail and wholesale, 29,400 in construction. Each category is a significant contributor to the southern economy.

The Government continues to offer short-to-medium term aid ahead of what most would hope will be further, significant, measures to help many businesses — taxpayers — weather a storm that will last some time.

Some sectors will find quickly regaining their feet almost impossible. International education was about 2% of Dunedin’s economy and about 1% of Queenstown’s before global travel all but died.

Anything that relies on mass gatherings — sport, concerts, conferences — might eventually be cleared for business but may struggle against perception.

New Zealanders are being urged to do what they can to help stimulate the economy, and there will be ample opportunity to buy local goods and services as the lockdown continues to be relaxed.

We stayed in our bubbles to protect lives and we will soon need to spend to preserve livelihoods. The projections suggest, though, that fewer of us will be able to support the next fight as vigorously as we could have before the global pandemic.