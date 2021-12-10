Omicron: Holding our breath

The world watches, waits and investigates.

Omicron, the rapidly spreading Covid variant, has scientists, politicians and observers on edge.

Three fundamental questions are to be resolved. What will be Omicron’s power in evading current vaccines and how contagious and how deadly is it?

Possible answers are emerging and more will be known over the next few weeks.

Omicron has reached at least 50 countries and counting, including Australia. No-one is maintaining this country will be immune, despite New Zealand’s border protection.

Are we prepared? How can we prepare?

Delta sneaked in, gained a foothold, and insidiously multiplied. Will Omicron be here in time for Christmas?

A parallel concern for the South is whether Delta will be in Otago and Southland by the end of the year. The beginning of the departure of many Aucklanders to other parts of the country is only five days away.

Pfizer and BioNTech yesterday pronounced partial positive news on the effectiveness of its vaccines. A booster shot, according to lab tests, supposedly provides similar protection against Omicron as the double-dose does with Delta.

But the company notes the study was small and the result preliminary.

Meanwhile, they alter their RNA vaccine to help combat the 32 Omicron spike protein mutations.

It will take weeks before much “real-world” data is collected and analysed on the degree of protection provided by the original concoction.

WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan has recently said there was no sign Omicron would be better at evading vaccines than other variants.

Others have been more sceptical because the mutations are so numerous and because there is much to learn.

It is fascinating, while also frightening, for many to watch the Covid pandemic unfold and the virus adapting and evolving. We are witnessing biology in action.

We are also watching science in action as it postulates, hypothesises, tests and concludes.

We learn that science and technology achieve wonders — as in producing the RNA vaccines — while itself often being “inexact”.

Surprises spring up, like Omicron. Predictions and modelling are useful but come with caveats. Public health advice updates and changes.

We know that variants will come from the uneven global spread of vaccination and the wide space left for the virus. However, the apparently sudden large number of mutations in the spike protein of Omicron has been extraordinary and was not predicted.

Omicron seems to be more contagious than Delta and therefore could become the dominant strain, at least for the near term. It might surpass Delta within weeks rather even months, some experts predict.

But is it more contagious than even measles and chickenpox? Will MIQ defences be adequate? Will a masked, double-vaxxed and distanced visit to the supermarket no longer be enough?

Reports from South Africa, where Omicron cases are exploding exponentially, suggest it might cause milder symptoms than Delta.

This, it is proposed, could be a way for the world to escape the pandemic. Omicron would become commonplace like the common cold or flu viruses. We could live rather than die from it, and hospitals would not become overwhelmed.

After all, the Spanish Flu, which killed tens of millions of people from 1918 to 1920, mutated to become more like seasonal flu. It still circulates.

If viruses are too deadly, they kill their hosts and cannot spread. If Covid in its Omicron form is highly transmissible but much less lethal, it might be a similar way out to relative freedom.

Nevertheless, the degree of the mildness of symptoms will be crucial.

The virus could be less fatal for specific individuals but just as lethal across populations.

If it killed at half Delta’s rate but spread to twice as many, the community death rate would be the same.

No-one yet knows. As scientists keep repeating, the path of the virus is unpredictable.