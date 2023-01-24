In peril from the sea

Summertime, and thoughts turn, especially on warm days, to that great refreshing, shimmering sea which surrounds our islands.

The oceans act as a large coolant and a moderator of Earth, providing a certain steadiness to our planet’s proceedings compared with the more mercurial ups-and-downs of events on land.

But the vast oceans across the world are becoming less dependable as a safe home for all sorts of animals and plants. They are under increasing pressure from the ravages of climate change and ongoing marine pollution as mankind continues to treat them as the ultimate rubbish dump.

Wildlife lovers in the South will be better aware than many of how changes to the sea, specifically its temperature and acidity, are having various impacts on biodiversity around our shores.

For it is along the rugged coasts of Otago Peninsula and the Catlins that even the most casual of observers can suddenly come almost eye to eye with sea lions, fur seals and many types of seabird, including penguins.

The endangered hoiho. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Chief among them is the hoiho, the yellow-eyed penguin. Shy and anti-social, and fabulously, anthropomorphically, grumpy, this nationally endangered bird is one of the rarest penguins in the world.

Major efforts have been made during the past few decades to increase long term their numbers. Despite incredible work by the Yellow-Eyed Penguin Trust and many conservationists and wildlife groups, the number of mainland New Zealand hoiho breeding pairs has waxed and waned. But from a peak of around 600 in the 1996-97 breeding season, it has steadily fallen to about 160.

Now, as a University of Otago-led study finds, a novel gyrovirus was probably responsible for a respiratory disease that killed about 25% of the chicks from the mainland’s 2021 breeding season, university ecologist Thomas Mattern is warning hoiho will die off from the mainland by 2050 regardless.

While the discovery of the disease may be an important step towards finding a way to halt it in its tracks and maintain at least some kind of breeding population for as long as possible, Dr Mattern says it really only amounts to buying time and will not ultimately save the penguins.

His gloomy prediction is backed up by Department of Conservation wildlife veterinarian Kate McInnes, who says there are many factors behind the decline of the penguins and the virus’ discovery is not a "magic bullet".

Dr Mattern points out yellow-eyed penguins are also struggling to survive due to pressures on their ecosystem from the fishing industry, from agricultural chemicals running off into the sea from rivers and from climate change warming the oceans and making the water more acidic.

Our oceanic environment is not what it once was. The warming waters are encouraging incursions of subtropical fish and other marine life into our fisheries and inshore areas. One of the biggest threats to Aotearoa’s economy is from these invaders, both on land and in the sea, with previously foreign weeds and algae displacing our indigenous species.

This is the challenge faced by Biosecurity New Zealand, and the reason why visiting cruise ships are a concern. Four vessels since December have breached biofoul standards due to barnacles and algae growing on their hulls.

Biosecurity NZ says there are a number of high-risk organisms for our waters, including exotic mussels and oysters, sponges, crabs and starfish. It is essential we do all we can to keep these out.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the Pacific Ocean, Japan is now preparing plans to discharge into the ocean a million tonnes of irradiated but "treated" water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, damaged in the March 2011 magnitude 9.0 Tohoku megathrust earthquake and by subsequent tsunami.

Local Japanese fishing communities as well as South Korea, China and members of the Pacific Islands Forum are aghast at the potential harm to life in the ocean, although officials say it is a normal process to dispose of water with low tritium concentrations.

This is just another example of how we abuse oceans, which are the planet’s lifeblood.

For the sake of all life, we need to treat them with respect.