Populism over sense

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss take part in the BBC Leadership debate at Victoria Hall on July 25, 2022, in Hanley, England. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Why do we in democracies so often self-wound?

Populists of various stripes are elected around the world when they are bad for the future of their countries.

One stark example was in the United States, where the bombastic liar Donald Trump was elected for a term as president.

His domestic policies increased national debt, damaged the environment and accentuated divisiveness. His erratic foreign policy undermined co-operation and security.

Jair Bosonaro, Brazil’s populist president, is another shocker, and his country has suffered because of him.

Britain first backed Brexit in a populist vote — albeit narrowly — a foolish move taking a slice of Britain’s economic strength.

Empty words and false and exaggerated claims combined with a dose of nationalism to tip the balance.

Britain went on to elect principle-free hypocrite and dissembler Boris Johnson as prime minister in a Conservative landslide.

The gift of the gab and shamelessness does not a worthwhile politician make.

Finally, Mr Johnson’s brazen bravado could not survive yet another scandal, and he resigned this year.

It is now in the hands of Conservative Party members to elect a new leader, the next prime minister.

Once again voters, this time from within the ruling party, seem determined to put emotion and self-interest ahead of the best outcomes for both their own party and the country.

The contenders were narrowed to two before the long selection process began.

Ballots are in the hands of about 180,000 party members, and they have a distinct choice.

Commentators and polls have foreign secretary Liz Truss well out in front.

The selection is hers to lose.

Yet, she is promising significant "emergency" September tax cuts at a time when annual inflation has crested 10%.

The Bank of England expects the figure by October to exceed 13%.

Supposedly, there will also be spending cuts as Ms Truss follows a traditional right-wing Conservative path and fashions herself as a 21st century Margaret Thatcher. Hers is a damaging and reckless type of Conservative-member populism.

Inevitably, slashing taxes will increase debt and boost inflation, whatever Ms Truss’ protestations and her dismissals of economic warnings.

The attractions to party members who are generally among the better-off are obvious.

However, not only will her policies be economically injurious, they will also make her party less popular with the electorate at large. This will well-nigh doom their chances at the next general election due in 2024.

Former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak in contrast is promoting economic moderation.

Many Britons are desperate for relief from inflation and, especially, astronomical leaps in energy prices, and he is pushing for more handouts. They, of course, are also inflationary.

Mr Sunak’s tax cuts would come, he says, once inflation is under control.

For his policies, Mr Sunak is being branded as being just like Labour.

He suffers, too, among Johnson loyalists, because his resignation was among the first of a cascade which forced the former prime minister out.

Britain — also beset by strikes — is facing falling living standards and a long recession.

Although no saving-grace policy choices remain amid the present grim conditions, Conservative Party members are favouring the leader with the worse plans.

When Ms Truss, barring a massive upset, is announced as Conservative leader and prime minister, about September 5, both the nation and the party will reap the consequences.

Conservative Party members will have bungled their way into a further self-wound.