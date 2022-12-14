The price of speeding

In these increasingly demanding and hectic days, we race hither and thither, trying to pack as much into each 24-hour period as possible.

Many people are in a rush to get from A to B — not only professional drivers or those who travel for work, but also parents constantly watching the clock as they transport their young ones from one side of town to the other to attend myriad after-school activities or sport on Saturday.

Having our own car makes carrying out these individual trips so much easier than relying on public transport or on others for a lift. But with that ownership comes the responsibility to drive carefully and safely, and not to exceed the speed limits around the city and beyond.

Unfortunately, it is a fact of physics that to get somewhere more quickly you need to travel faster. That translates into speed, and, when the pressure is on, the foot can be pushing more heavily on the accelerator than it should be.

Speeding is one of the leading causes of fatal vehicle crashes in New Zealand, along with losing control of your vehicle, which can be a consequence of going too fast. Both can be a factor in more than one-third of all road fatalities, as can also be driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

As we count down to the start of the Christmas period and the summer holiday season, speeding motorists will again be a major concern for police and for careful, law-abiding drivers.

Nobody is perfect when it comes to driving and road behaviour, even though everyone probably thinks they are.

Stand on the footpath of a busy road for just a few minutes and count the number of drivers whose minds are not fully on the job — playing on their cellphones, or juggling a takeaway coffee, or even balancing a book of puzzles on the steering wheel.

Photo: Christine O'Connor/ODT Files

When you see distractions of this magnitude and frequency, it is ludicrous that police would fine a motorist for driving just 1kmh or 2kmh above the speed limit, particularly when there are people doing far more dangerous things, such as driving through red traffic lights or overtaking on blind corners or in poor visibility, and speedometers will often have margins of error of that size.

In the old days, the traffic police would sit in their black-and-white Holdens on the edges of the roads with the radar gun looking like a gumboot pointing out of the window.

You knew when there was a traffic cop ahead because motorists on the other side of the road would flash their headlights, a questionable practice but one which would immediately cause a speeding driver to slow down, in an attempt to avoid a fine.

Now we have speed cameras — with new ones being deployed too — which take away much of this workload from police. The latest mobile cameras are said to be more accurate in rain and fog and at night, and calibrated to capture small speed infringements.

While these cameras of course aim to save lives by slowing down drivers, we have to wonder if they are more being seen as cash cows than safety measures, given all the talk of how much money they make.

This week it was revealed that speed-camera fines in Central Otago alone were expected to double this year. About $390,000 was raised in the region last year, while since September this year the mobile cameras have already brought in fines of about $613,000.

This is all very exciting if it means the value of driver safety has improved by that amount. But we agree with Malcolm Budd of the Automobile Association in Otago that the point of this equipment far transcends any baser money-raising imperatives which the Government or police might have.

We also agree wholeheartedly that camera locations should be clearly signposted. That would act as another disincentive to speed and show clearly their use is not just a sneaky and cynical way of raising some extra dollars.