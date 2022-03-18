The problem just needs fixing

Jacinda Ardern. Photo: NZ Herald

According to the Oxford Concise Dictionary, a crisis is a "time of intense difficulty or danger".

According to the National and Act New Zealand parties, which have been hammering away on this point for several weeks now, the country is in the midst of a crisis . . . a cost of living crisis to be precise.

Rather than accept the Opposition’s premise, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been studiously trying to avoid using the "C word, instead referring to "significant cost of living increases.

You say potato, I say po-ta-to, but there is some validity for Ms Ardern playing semantics on the issue.

In this economic storm, one household’s crisis is another’s inconvenience. Some families are shipping water, others are being mildly rocked by the high waves. Ms Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson have opted to introduce measures aimed at those they perceive as being in danger.

National and Act have instead asked for a broad-brush approach which recognises the difficulty all were feeling after petrol crested $3 a litre and the cost of cauliflower verged upon $10.

Much of the present difficulty, or danger if you prefer, is not the Government’s doing.

It did not engineer the Omicron outbreak and the resultant effect it is having on domestic and international supply chains and labour forces.

It certainly was not the architect of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a ghastly development which has further exacerbated an already existing global fuel shortage. But it is the nature of politics that no-one cares if it is your fault or not, they just want you to fix it.

Mr Robertson has good as admitted that a cure is beyond his control.

Warning that pandemics and geo-political instability means he cannot say hand on heart that the current significant cost of living increases will not continue to soar for weeks or maybe even months to come.

National is trying its best to paint Mr Robertson and Ms Ardern as the villains in this.

In the past two days it has alleged that they are heartlessly trying to fool New Zealanders that they have a plan to solve the cost of living crisis when in fact they do not.

There are political pitfalls aplenty in the strategy of each party: Labour does indeed run the risk of being seemingly oblivious to people’s misery while National faces the allegation that it is trying to make capital out of those same dire straits.

Lifeboats have already been readied in the form of family tax credit adjustments and a hike in the minimum wages, and further life rings were distributed this week in the form of a reduction in petrol taxes and road user charges and a halving in the cost of public transport.

True to new leader Christopher Luxon’s intent that National propose rather than oppose he has argued for alterations to the tax brackets to put more money in people’s pockets, but faced a sharp response from Labour over who would benefit the most from such a sweeping approach to the problem.

The fact National has nosed ahead in the latest political polls suggests that both the party’s rhetoric and the economic conditions it is decrying are having a real effect on people’s opinion of Labour’s economic stewardship.

The polls will, naturally, concern Labour, but it does have the comfort that the only poll which matters is about 18 months away and that is a very, very long time in politics. A year and a-half ago only those who were qualified epidemiologists and eastern European political scholars both might have foreseen the situation we find ourselves in today.

But if the current time of intense difficulty or danger is indeed, as Ms Ardern has described it, an economic perfect storm, she and her finance minister must find meaningful policies to address the cost of living crisis to avoid the Government, let alone many New Zealanders, being left wrecked on the rocks.