The public deserves better

Andrew Little

“Extraordinarily frustrated" is how Health Minister Andrew Little termed the revelation last week that only a fraction of the Government’s much-touted $1.9 billion mental health package has so far been spent on mental health services.

Patients, their families and clinicians would no doubt have a more forceful way expressing themselves, given the pitiful state of New Zealand’s mental health services.

The Government made extravagant, multimillion-dollar promises in response to the at times damning He Ara Oranga report of the Government inquiry into mental health and addiction.

The panel, appointed by then health minister David Clark, travelled the length and breadth of New Zealand to hear first-hand the lived experience of those who had sought help from a sector which for decades has claimed it has been underfunded.

The Government claimed to have listened to the at times desperately sad stories in He Ara Oranga, and pledged to take action.

But just last week there were headline stories about appalling overcrowding in mental health facilities, with patients in extreme distress obliged to live in rooms not designed for that purpose.

A proper response to He Ara Oranga was always going to take time — purpose-built mental health facilities do not spring up overnight, and the qualified practitioners to staff them are not easy to find, especially with the overseas hiring constraints imposed by a global pandemic.

But for all that, the public would surely have expected more of its money to be spent on these vital services than $500,000 — less than 1% of the $235 million promised for new facilities.

National MP Matt Doocey uncovered that vast underspend through diligent questioning, and his outrage was not entirely political theatre: a former mental health clinician, he knows what a difference to the lives of some of New Zealand’s most vulnerable people that promised investment could make.

The Government is sticking to the line that this was always planned as a multi-year response and that the roll-out period for additional mental health funding has yet to run its course.

But Mr Little, who was not health minister at the time the Government responded to He Ara Oranga, is far from pleased he has this mess to clean up.

His comment that "we seem to be a long way behind actually getting a shovel in the ground," is effectively an admission that someone, somewhere, has stuffed up.

Covid-19 will often, and generally, rightly be advanced as a reason for a delay in any proceedings, but given the immediate recognition that the pandemic and its associated lockdown could have a mental health impact this was an area the Government should not have neglected.

Mr Little has said a "stocktake’’ review of what spending had been made so far was now likely to be held.

Although probably an inevitable step, the review cannot be a further handbrake on the aspirations aroused by He Ara Oranga.

The report and its response suggested some long-awaited momentum in the mental health and addiction sector, and without a rapid response from Mr Little the public will have every right to believe that the past three years have been wasted.

Last week’s revelations are also a timely warning to the Southern District Health Board, which is about to consider the review it commissioned of its mental health services.

Its governors and management have stated this is a priority area for the board, and the report is eagerly awaited.

Much of the South’s mental health services are delivered from the partly dilapidated and largely not-built-for-purpose Wakari facility in Dunedin.

The report will, hopefully, contain recommendations to replace this tired building with a more suitable 21st-century facility, and that the SDHB commit to staffing it appropriately.

It turns out the money is there, and southerners deserve to see some of it spent on their mental health needs.