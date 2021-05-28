In a puff of smoke

Fireworks mark the beginning of 2021 in the Octagon, Dunedin, watched and recorded by thousands of revellers. PHOTOS: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

Remember the clipped instruction which appeared on most fireworks? “Light blue touchpaper and retire”?

Most were sensible enough to do that, even if it quickly became apparent the fuse was dodgy, and the flame sputtered and stuttered and died before reaching the firework.

That faulty, slow-burning fuse has become something of a metaphor for the popularity of fireworks in New Zealand in recent years, and also for the wavering momentum to prohibit them from home sale.

While other countries have managed to do just that over the past few decades, the move here to ban the sale of crackers, rockets, Roman candles, Catherine wheels and many other products that go bang in the night has been slow.

Now, finally, one of New Zealand’s largest sellers of fireworks has boldly decided enough is enough. The Warehouse announced this week it would no longer be offering the kinds of explosives for home sale that it has helped flood the market with for many years.

It says it made the decision because Kiwis were clearly becoming more supportive of public fireworks displays and less interested in celebrating Guy Fawkes’ Night at home.

A visitor from outer space would probably consider many of our annual customs to be pretty strange. Guy Fawkes is no exception to this, being an anachronistic marking of events that happened on the other side of the world at the dawn of the 17th century.

It all goes back to the “Gunpowder Plot” and failed conspiracy of 1605, when a group of provincial English Catholics attempted to blow up the Protestant King James 1 of England and James VI of Scotland.

Guido “Guy” Fawkes was given the job of guarding a cache of explosives in a cellar the group had leased below the House of Lords in London. But on November 5 he was caught and arrested. He and his fellow conspirators soon after came to sticky ends.

Down through the centuries across Britain, though with increasingly less emphasis on the strong religious overtones, bonfires and fireworks were varyingly encouraged and discouraged. By the late 19th century, public fireworks displays were being held.

In the United Kingdom, on a cold, damp, misty evening when it’s dark by 5pm, Bonfire Night seems to have some purpose. There’s hot soup, steak and kidney pudding, and some neighbourhood youngsters still make a “guy” and wheel it round the streets calling “penny for the guy”.

But what is the point here? It’s not dark until about 9pm. Firing off a few crackly or booming fireworks in the backyard is mostly going to freak out your pets and seriously irritate the neighbours who are already in bed for the night.

Of course, fireworks are not just a November 5 event. They are often used to welcome the arrival of the new year by many different cultures, and will make a great addition to future Matariki celebrations in mid-winter.

On such occasions, public fireworks displays, like those put on in Dunedin, Queenstown and elsewhere around Otago each year, can be awe-inspiring events, drawing together communities and families, and offering a great, and safe, evening’s entertainment.

The Warehouse acted after surveying customers on the sale of fireworks for use at home. It says more than half they interviewed said they preferred public displays, while 28% did not participate in fireworks at all.

This move is good news for animals and animal lovers, given the physical and psychological harm fireworks can do to pets and stock.

Emergency medical staff and firefighters will also welcome the decision. Year after year, the former have had to patch up horrific injuries from exploding fireworks while the latter have had to battle blazes sparked by them in tinder dry grass and scrub.

In the past decade, taxpayers have had to pay nearly $2million to cover the 2710 injury claims made to ACC.

We say well done to The Warehouse. Let’s hope others follow suit soon too.