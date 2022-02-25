Putin does not know where to stop

Russian President Vladimir Putin. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Russia’s “special military operation” - as it last night invaded Ukraine - is a disaster.

The West, Russia and Ukraine have been perched on a precarious precipice. Russian President Vladimir Putin has lurched over that cliff.

It is so sad that this was all so unnecessary

The West has not understood the depth of Russian fears, and Russia is blinded by its history, its resentment and Mr Putin’s ambition.

He this week secured another slice of the former Soviet Union by recognising “independent” breakaway parts of Ukraine. He had shown to his people that he and Russia can be strong and proud.

Now, he aims to neutralise Ukraine and its orientation to the west. But, while a full invasion might spike Mr Putin’s short-term popularity, guerilla resistance, the financial drain of ongoing fighting, Russians returning home in body bags and the impact of harsh Western sanctions would create a nightmare.

Perhaps, instead, Mr Putin believes he can repeat his 2008 effort. He bashed up Georgia before taking slices of Georgian territory. Six years later, Russia also annexed Crimea from Ukraine.

This time Mr Putin could exercise his military superiority, pull Ukraine into line and slice off all the eastern disputed Dombas region from Ukraine.

The West would impose its heavy-duty sanctions. But, over time, in the world of realpolitik, these would gradually be lifted.

The West might believe it does not threaten Russia. But that is not how Russia felt when Nato leaders foolishly promised in 2008 that Georgia and Ukraine would become members at some time in the future.

As it is, Nato, fundamentally, does not want the perilous commitment that Nato membership of these states would bring.

The West’s support for the ousting of the Russian-friendly Ukrainian leader in 2014 will also have been seen as menacing.

The West’s expansion of Nato across Eastern Europe feels like a grave threat to a Russia which will never forget the German invasion in 1941 or even Napoleon’s 1812 entry into Moscow.

The West earlier in the week responded with its first barrage of sanctions, leaving the bigger guns in reserve in an attempt to deter a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Because that tactic has failed, the sanctions must be ratcheted up.

There is a view that the West did not react strongly enough in 2008, emboldening Mr Putin.

Until this week, Nato had also appeared divided. However, wavering Germany showed steel in stopping the commissioning of a gas pipeline from Russia at substantial costs to German consumers.

The United States has wanted to show China how determined it can be, and US president Joe Biden wants to prove his foreign affairs credentials.

New Zealand, a largely irrelevant minnow, this week “called in” the Russian ambassador. Although Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta joined the condemnation, this country can only apply sanctions through the United Nations. This will not occur because both Russia and China have Security Council veto powers.

Nonetheless, New Zealand has a strong stake in the wider issue. In a big, bad world - where might is often right - the post-Second World-War doctrine that sovereign state borders are inviolate is vital. Small and weak states like New Zealand lack the means to defend themselves.

It made more sense for Mr Putin just to emphasise Russian determination to dominate its part of the world in other ways, to make it absolutely clear to the West that further expansion of Nato cannot ever be contemplated.

Instead, the invasion is consolidating fears in Eastern Europe about Russia, driving states into a more united and wary Nato.

If all-out invasion continues and all-out war follows, millions of refugees could flood west, and the people of all the world would suffer from all sorts of economic fallout.