Raining on the reign

Our gracious Queen has certainly been long-lived as the National Anthem demands, but being happy and glorious may prove difficult as she marks 70 years on the throne.

There would not be many of Queen Elizabeth’s subjects who would still be holding down a job in their 96th year, let alone one which involved dressing up and a fair bit of standing about. It might be a stereotype, but we are more likely to expect someone of that vintage to be donning slippers and retreating to a comfy chair to nod off in front of the telly.

The physical demands of the job are telling now with Her Majesty’s recent appearances featuring her use of a walking stick.

Many may question the role of the monarchy today, but it is hard to find fault with the devotion to duty of Queen Elizabeth, a woman who was not destined to be monarch at birth. It was only the scandalous abdication of her uncle Edward which made her father George, become King.

During her record-breaking reign, a time of considerable change, she has had to deal with 14 British prime ministers, only two of them women.

The affection with which she continues to be held is fascinating, given that despite her longevity in the public eye she retains considerable mystique. If only the same could be said for some of her kinfolk.

She has hardly had time to come to grips with the death of her husband, Prince Philip — indeed, his memorial service will be next month after Covid-19 restrictions limited funeral attendance last year — before facing the aftermath of the Prince Andrew trainwreck.

The Firm probably hoped Andrew’s proposed settlement of the civil sex abuse case against him by Virginia Giuffre would see the end of the whole sorry business.

He has not admitted liability but accepted Ms Giuffre had suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks. He acknowledged it was ‘‘known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years’’, regretted his association with the late Epstein and commended Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.

These views are a long way from those expressed in his ill-advised and ludicrous 2019 BBC interview.

However, questions remain about how many millions of pounds may be involved in the settlement, some of which will be going to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.

It is not thought Andrew will be able to stump up enough cash.

If the Queen dips into her private fortune to make up the difference, that may provoke unwelcome attention to her personal wealth, and resentment from some of her cash-strapped subjects who might wonder whether taxpayers are forking out too much money for the Royals.

Also, despite the Queen stripping Andrew of his royal patronages and military titles last month, a move seen as too little too late, there is ongoing clamour for him to lose his Duke of York title as well.

And if that motherly headache was not enough, the police are investigating one of Prince Charles’ charities in a ‘‘cash for honours’’ scandal, allegedly involving a man who was once one of Charles’ closest aides.

Let’s hope the platinum pudding competition will produce something comforting for the reign celebrations in June.

Her Majesty may need it by then.

