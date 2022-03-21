Recycling revamp complex

Recycling across the country has been a mixed bag. It has been dogged by confusion, contamination, a lack of cohesion and fluctuating confidence about its effectiveness.

Progress towards a national strategy has been slow which is frustrating when it is estimated that only about 28% of materials are recycled here, compared with countries such as Germany, Austria and Wales where more than half of all their waste is recycled.

The Government is keen to convince us that is all about to change, under the ‘‘transforming recycling’’ proposals announced by Environment Minister David Parker this month.

These proposals, which are out for consultation now, are expected to be implemented by 2030. Plans include a container return scheme (CRS) for beverage containers which would encourage customers to return containers (glass, plastic, metal, and liquid paper board) for a 20c refund (that cost having been added to the purchase price). The idea appears to have been well-received and has prompted reminiscing about the good old days when refunds on glass bottles applied and bottle drives were a popular fundraiser for community organisations.

Supermarkets would be the main drop-off centres, although there would be some other options as well.

Fresh milk and cream containers are not to be included, apparently because we are already doing a reasonable job of recycling them. However, the consultation document notes there is a gap in the recovery of these containers from businesses such as cafés, restaurants, commercial offices, apartment buildings and hotels, and that is being further considered.

Single use coffee cups are not on the CRS list either. Beverages such as flavoured milk, smoothies, drinkable yoghurt, long-life milk, and plant-based ‘‘milks’’ would be included in the refund programme.

Is this already sounding too complicated? It highlights how any education around this will need to be spot-on to ensure maximum participation.

The same will apply to the proposals to improve kerbside recycling to introduce uniformity. According to the consultation document, there is not one material which is collected for kerbside recycling by every council. Some do not collect glass, others ignore paper, and there is wide variation in the types of plastic accepted. Is it any wonder there has been confusion which led to householders contaminating the collection by putting out the wrong things?

Contamination of recycling bins accounts for about 70,000 tonnes of waste a year. Add that to the amount of rubbish which could be recycled but goes out in general waste collection and the total of incorrect disposal jumps to 178,000 tonnes a year.

It is encouraging to see that all the items on the proposed list of standard recyclables are already included in Dunedin’s recycling collection.

Dunedin is also planning to introduce the collection of food waste when it revamps its kerbside collection service next year. This is also on the national agenda for urban areas (towns with populations of 1000 or more) and in places where there are already kerbside collections.

Those participating in the national consultation will be asked what should be in or out of the collection. Teabags, for instance, are an issue because many of them contain plastic.

Businesses will also be required to separate food waste from general waste if the proposals go ahead.

Garden waste is also being considered, something which is to be an optional extra in Dunedin’s new system.

Amid the enthusiasm for more recycling, it is important that recycling is not seen as the answer to all our waste woes. It would be unfortunate if these measures somehow perversely encouraged some to guzzle more sugary or alcoholic drinks because of the refund, or to waste more food because it could be thrown into the recycling. Our first consideration should be reducing our consumption and our waste, and it would be good to see big sticks wielded at manufacturers who continue to produce unnecessary packaging.