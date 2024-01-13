Red letter day for UK Post Office

It can take a while. But bad corporate behaviour will eventually be uncovered and the culprits vilified, and hopefully prosecuted, for systemic scheming or ineptitude against the innocent.

Take a look at what has been happening in the United Kingdom in recent weeks, where the true horror of corrupt practices at its once-venerable Post Office have been laid bare.

Sometimes big business or government can let their people down so badly, so egregiously, it seems flabbergasting they got away with it for so long. If you heard about their machinations in a casual conversation at your local café, you would probably think it was so bizarre it could only have been created for a book or a television programme.

Yet this is real life. Behind the scenes, dominating and rotten organisations are often attempting to play fast and loose with their employees’ and customers’ loyalty, goodwill, and money.

Not that it is always a deliberate strategy to defraud. It can, for example, be a consequence of incompetence, in which someone has recommended a product for the company which on buying turns out to be unreliable or defective. But the cost of putting that right, or saving face with staff, is seen as too high, and dishonesty or putting the blame on employees is the easiest way out.

Laziness, greed, arrogance, complacency, even psychopathy — these are all at play in business and politics. A wise person will always bear this in mind when dealing with those in power, while accepting there are many good people out there who are fair, honest and trustworthy.

If all these negative things sound somewhat familiar, it is probably because of the recent debacle at the UK Post Office.

The Post Office is a government-owned network of branches around Britain which provide postal and financial services. It works alongside the now-privatised Royal Mail, which is responsible for delivering letters and parcels to every address in the UK, through a universal service agreement with the government.

Royal Mail has recently had its own significant leadership issues. Chief executive Simon Thompson stepped down last October after a protracted and increasingly bitter union dispute and following particularly poor performances before a parliamentary select committee, during which he appeared to mislead MPs and was called back by chairman Darren Jones to explain himself.

Now it is the Post Office which finds itself squarely in the spotlight, most recently due to a television series called Mr Bates vs the Post Office which has been screening there since the new year.

The show depicts how a shonky computer accounting system from Fujitsu called Horizon wrongly calculated money was missing from Post Office branches. From 1999 to 2015, about 700 postmasters were accused of theft and fraud as a result.

They were forced to pay back large amounts of money which was not missing in the first place. Some were bankrupted, others convicted and sent to prison by unsympathetic judges, and several committed suicide.

Some of the stories of abuse of branch managers by bullying Post Office bosses, who knew Horizon was defective but swore it was reliable, are horrific. In one case, former sub-postmistress Shazia Saddiq from Newcastle told the current Horizon inquiry she was hounded by threatening phone calls from Post Office investigator Stephen Bradshaw, who called her a bitch.

Nearly 100 of the branch managers have now had convictions quashed. But since Mr Bates vs the Post Office first screened, the Metropolitan Police has begun a fraud investigation, saying they are also looking into potential offences of perjury and of perverting the course of justice during the prosecutions by the Post Office.

What relevance does this have here on the other side of the world? Lessons can be learned even at this distance. People are much the same wherever they are, and it’s a cautionary tale of how bullying and toxic organisations may be prepared to mistreat their staff.

It’s also a timely reminder for contract workers and subcontractors to read their employment agreements carefully and ensure they are not opening themselves up to potentially unreasonable legal action if things with their employers ever go pear-shaped.