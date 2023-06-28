Report: Adequate, could do better

Who remembers that anxious walk home from school two or three times a year, with a sealed and named brown envelope in your bag to hand to your parents?

The contents of your school report could spell disaster or come as a pleasant surprise. And often there were the luke-warm comments, the "fair progress" or "satisfactory effort" observations sprinkled among the more devastating "wastes time", "must stop rolling his eyes" or "is a disruptive influence".

School reports these days are of course delivered electronically, which must take away a little of the apprehension and remove the temptation to lose the report somewhere in the bushes en-route.

Otago has just been given its very own report to take home to ratepayers and residents for their perusal and consumption. The Otago Wellbeing Baseline Report, before the Otago Regional Council today, considers 33 indicators of health and happiness and points out where improvement is needed.

The report contains a wealth of useful and interesting information which, if absorbed and acted on, will make our region an even better place in which to live. It is worth a read.

There are plenty of positives in the report, including three areas in which Otago is leading the country. Residents here have the country’s highest sense of "life being worthwhile". Otago also has the highest percentage of folk who consider it easy or very easy to express their identities.

However, the report points out some serious shortcomings which need acting on. The region’s real gross domestic product (GDP) per capita is the lowest in the country and indicates there needs to be much better, stronger targeting of investment along with a shot-in-the-arm to improve innovation and entrepreneurship.

Otago is also performing very poorly in speaking te reo Māori, with both the lowest percentage in New Zealand of te reo speakers and of Māori who speak it, though the report points out the region also has the lowest population of Māori in the country.

Like all reports, the facts can be sobering, upsetting even. But any such cold, hard shocks are often what are needed to stimulate change. We know the South is a great place to be, but it can be even better.

RNZAF 757.

In Betty Gilderdale’s classic children’s story The Little Yellow Digger, a muddy drain and field play host to a concatenating disaster as three bigger diggers try to pull our hero out from a quagmire but end up getting stuck themselves.

Is there scope for a follow-up? Chippy’s Little Grey Plane, perhaps? The scenario for this one is a clapped-out old Boeing 757 which limps its way across half the world before breaking down on some remote and exotic airport apron.

What to do? No worries prime minister, we’ve sent another one just the same, looks like it’s making good time. Oh no, oh dear, oh well, forget about that plane, it’ll be fine on that Pacific island for a bit.

We’ve now dispatched our veteran Boeing 727. What’s that? Oh, ok, we haven’t. Err, well, sir, there’s a DC3 on the way, but it’ll take a few days.

When it comes to aircraft, most of us like to be assured they are safe to fly in and not about to break down. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins undoubtedly shares that same view, and will be pleased he got to China without mechanical trouble, unlike some of his prime ministerial predecessors.

It’s not a good look for the country that we send our leaders, dignitaries and staff away in temperamental planes and always have to have a back-up close at hand just in case. And it’s terrible in terms of the extra greenhouse gas emissions emanating from two of these old craft flying at the same time.

Replacement aircraft are expected by the end of the decade.

In the meantime, in the time-honoured Kiwi way, fingers crossed mate, there must be a few Concordes lying around somewhere we could use and let’s just hope the DC3 can stay in mothballs.