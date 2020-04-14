Right time to set the record straight

Dunedin is lucky Toby Stoff had many fond memories of time spent riding up and freewheeling down the steepest street in the city. It is lucky Mr Stoff acted when it was no longer the steepest street in the world.

Baldwin St’s Guinness World Record was restored last week, shining the bright light of feel-good news across a city struggling to come to terms with the current and future effects of the Covid-19 national lockdown.

Amid a sadly necessary diet of news about death and illness, job losses and business closures, there came a story that reminded us all what is possible when determined people get stuck in and give things a go.

Mr Stoff got stuck in from the middle of 2019, soon after Guinness World Records officials unexpectedly gave Baldwin St’s long-held title to Ffordd Pen Llech, a comparatively ill-formed track in Harlech, Wales.

The city surveyor considered the way the Welsh upstart was measured and decided the decision made no sense. In his words, the injustice heaped on the city landmark "grated like fingernails scratching a blackboard".

Readers will remember the palpable disappointment of the many letter writers who lamented the loss of a title that brought notoriety to the North East Valley and tourists to a city whose promotions feature its built heritage.

They will also remember who a new burst of global media exposure helped make the street’s footpaths as busy as they had ever been.

Buoyed by colleagues and the University of Otago Surveying class of 1992, a fundraising campaign helped Mr Stoff measure Baldwin St before heading to Wales, to survey Harlech’s single track usurper. He tested his position that measuring the road on the inside verge of a curve greatly exaggerated its steepness, and disadvantaged the very straight Baldwin St.

In the end, the tenacious Mr Stoff found Baldwin St was, on average, 5.2% steeper than Ffordd Pen Llech. It was as impressive a difference as that between the head-to-head records of the Welsh rugby team and All Blacks.

Mr Stoff called his work lighthearted and serious. He saw a mistake and he wanted to set it right. You only have one shot at life, he said, so when you want to make change you should just get stuck in and give things a go.

It was not a life-and-death proposition, nobody was hurt and fortunes were not made. But, in the scheme of things, the long haul to reclaim the world’s steepest street title illustrates much of what will be needed in the months ahead.

In congratulating Mr Stoff, Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins said there was something comforting in having and celebrating that which endures during tumultuous times. The restored record restored something in the city’s psyche.

There is also something comforting in seeing what happens when tenacious people commit themselves to work that scratches an itch, that throws caution to the wind, that reinforces our community’s strengths and that ultimately benefits us all.

Baldwin St is poised to be reinforced as an attraction at a time when local tourism needs all the good news it can get. It is part of a tourist trail which will struggle as the world slowly emerges from the global pandemic.

Enterprise Dunedin has already indicated a new focus on domestic tourism marketing and Tourism New Zealand will this week lead industry discussions that are set to ‘‘re-imagine’’ the future of tourism.

Some of that re-imagining can happen on Baldwin St. We understand the need for sustainable tourism in nature, but we must spend more time understanding tourism’s pressure on those who live where people go.

Residents’ only parking, further beautification and limits on vehicle movements must be in the mix as officials help the community that helps make Baldwin St a genuine attraction prepare for the future.

Mr Stoff has already offered help. He learned a lot from the people who live on Baldwin St and, like most of us ahead of our third week in lockdown, he understands how steep the climb may be on the road to recovery.