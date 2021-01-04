Road toll reduction complex

Photo: ODT files

The shock of road deaths never wanes.

We all know they happen but somehow seeing a violently mangled vehicle, or reading about a crash's impact on loved ones, or those who had to deal with the aftermath, jolts us every time.

No amount of poring over the road death figures for 2020 will ease the pain for those whose friends and family make up those statistics.

Pointing out that last year's provisional road death tally of 320 was 523 fewer than the horror year of 1973 will be no comfort to anyone affected by the 2020 crashes.

In Otago, 2020 was the worst year for road deaths in more than a decade with 25 recorded, while in Southland the tally was 13.

The Christmas holiday break has been grim. With still a day to go before the official 11.6-day holiday period ends at 6am tomorrow, there have already been 10 deaths nationally.

Comparisons between years or even holiday periods are not particularly elucidating because there are so many variables.

The length of the official Christmas period can vary from year to year, road conditions are not necessarily comparable and other differences include the number of kilometres travelled, where that travel occurred, the vehicles used and the skills of the drivers.

What is clear though is that in recent years the yearly toll has been rising following the lowest toll in 2013 of 253.

The 2019 total of 352 was the first since 2013 to be lower than the previous year.

Last year's toll is lower than 2019 but there were high hopes the six weeks off driving for most during the lockdown would make a bigger impact on the final tally.

It has not been a brilliant start for the first year of the Road to Zero Road Safety Strategy which aims to reduce deaths and serious injuries on our roads by 40% over the next decade.

Poor behaviour by drivers will be a major factor in many accidents.

Reminders to wear seatbelts, drive to the conditions within speed limits, drive free from alcohol, drugs, and fatigue, and turn off cellphones when driving are sadly messages some drivers still ignore.

However, reckless driver behaviour is not always the cause of fatal crashes.

A 2017 Automobile Association Research Foundation study found about half of fatal crashes involved reckless behaviour as did 29% of serious injury crashes.

That study found that many crashes occurred where drivers were generally following road rules but made a mistake or a poor decision or something unexpected happened.

It also found 39% of fatal crashes studied involved vehicles leaving the road to the left.

A lack of sealed shoulders or very narrow sealed shoulders left little room for error. Wider shoulders also reduced the likelihood of striking roadside objects.

The effect of a lack of median barriers on many of our roads was also highlighted in the study as many crashes involved vehicles crossing the centre line on roads with 100kmh speed limits.

Road safety campaigner Clive Matthew-Wilson is among those who consider we are not moving fast enough on improving roads including such measures as median barrier installation. In a recent North & South article it was reported that by last May a mere 18 kilometres of median barriers had been installed of the 198 kilometres which is supposed to be completed by the end of this year.

Of course, we can all do more to be better drivers, but we would be misguided if we thought that was the only answer.

As the research foundation manager Simon Douglas said at the time the 2017 research was released, part of the road safety challenge is recognising there will be times when people make mistakes and that is why we need to be doing more to keep lifting the safety of vehicles and roads.