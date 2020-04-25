Sacrifice remembered in lockdown

We are in lockdown and this is no ordinary Anzac Day. Gathered crowds will not clap for our veterans, our veterans will not march to our war memorials, and our memorials will not be layered with wreaths, flowers and red paper poppies.

Instead, countless thousands of us will commemorate past and present sacrifices at home, "attending" special broadcast services or "gathering" to share our thoughts in virtual meet-ups, on social media and over the telephone.

This is a significant departure.Anzac Day has been marked with public gatherings every year since 1916. They happened during the 1918 influenza pandemic and World War 2. Support grew even as the ranks of those who served waned.

But not this year. This year, an unseen enemy has dislocated the chain of history.

It would be accurate but far too simple to say staying in our bubbles is a break from "tradition". Tradition educates how we mark Anzac Day, but its relevance ensures such gatherings keep happening.

We meet at memorials to remember those who served in conflict and in peace. We remember their names, their hopes, their ideals and their sacrifices. And, we consider what this means for us and our country.

Sometimes, we are reminded the Gallipoli campaign is considered the protracted and painful moment in which New Zealand soldiers began to see themselves as New Zealanders rather than colonials or little Britishers.

We are reminded of our nation’s role as a global citizen and as a fair dealer, and as a country whose people will stand and fight for what they believe in. Our memorials remind us of the terrible price war extracts for peace.

We do all of this together.

There is shared sadness and solemnity, reverence and pride. There are feelings of companionship, a sense of a shared national memory and even a form of understated, perhaps even phlegmatic, patriotism.

Each Anzac Day, we rediscover and reinforce part of our nation’s collective identity. This year, we might even understand more deeply the role played by individual and collective sacrifice.

Returned and Services Association president B.J. Clark made the link when he said our sacrifice during lockdown "is the same kind of Anzac spirit that we honour" on Anzac Day. Defence Force chief Air Marshall Kevin Short said we needed to draw on the many qualities of the Anzac spirit: mateship, endurance, good humour, ingenuity, and courage.

Their statements do not present a false equivalence between war and the personal privations of lockdown. They reinforce the relevance of the Anzac tradition, and remind us to draw upon our past to meet the challenges of our present and future.

Without public gatherings, we will spend today marking Anzac Day in much smaller environments. In our bubbles, we may even have more time to reflect on what the day means for us and our families.

Many of us would have been part of the RSA’s Stand at Dawn campaign, standing in remembrance at our letterbox or front door, in our lounge or back yard, when the Dawn Service was broadcast.

Poppies may not be laid at memorials, but many will adorn windows, letterboxes, teddy bears and fences. Deliberately made, cut out or coloured in, they are thoughtful symbols filled with personal meaning.

Jim Fraser spent part of yesterday morning cutting a large broadsheet poppy from the Otago Daily Times. It was stuck on a firm backing, varnished and then staked into his Queenstown garden.

It looked good in the autumnal colours but that was not the point: it was planted to commemorate his father John, who was wounded in World War 1 and his uncle, James Hamilton, who was killed in Libya during World War 2.

Mr Fraser was named after his uncle. Today, we will remember them in our own, very personal, ways.