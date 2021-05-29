Scaling back hospital expectations

The people who are paying for it and who will use the new Dunedin Hospital have finally got more information about what their money might be buying.

The detailed business case, which hospital planners first tried to secure Cabinet approval for more than a year ago, has finally been signed off.

This fraught process has featured clinicians in one corner trying to ensure the hospital will be fit for purpose on opening day and beyond, and accountants in the other corner trying to ensure the project remains somewhere in the neighbourhood of its intended $1.47billion budget.

The latter objective may, possibly, be achieved, although it seems to have been managed by a floor or two being lopped off the top of the twin outpatient and inpatient buildings.

The consent application lodged by the Ministry of Health with the Environmental Protection Authority was for buildings up to 11 floors and five floors high respectively — instead, Cabinet has signed off on nine and four.

While the square metres of floor space in the new hospital is slightly higher, that appears to have been achieved by counting the three-floor ancillary services building, which while vital for the complex to run does not encompass many people’s idea of a medical treatment facility.

A number of compromises seem to have been reached: oncology remains outside the new building but some inpatient beds are gained, paediatrics loses some beds but a paediatric day unit gains them.

The emergency department receives a desperately needed expansion and, in a nod to demographic trends, there are more of both maternity beds and beds for elderly mental health patients.

Given the recent uproar about cancer diagnosis treatment and waiting lists, planned increases in MRI and CT scanners and ultrasound machines seems essential, although it may still prove inadequate to meet future demand.

The new Dunedin Hospital is a story of past, present and future.

The old hospital was serviceable in its day, but now it is clearly incapable of meeting the needs of Dunedin and the wider provinces which also use its facilities.

A new hospital is an exciting development for the future, and Dunedin is surely grateful that such a substantial investment has been made.

However, the bright promise of a hospital much bigger and much better than what the city has now has been dimmed slightly to a hospital just a bit bigger than now — although certainly vastly better given the commitment to build the most modern hospital possible.

The onus will now be on architects to fit the increased number of beds into the space available, in a design which best serves patients and practitioners and slips appealingly into Dunedin’s streetscape.

AND ANOTHER THING

Dame Cindy Kiro and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Photo: RNZ

Dame Cindy Kiro was named Governor-General-designate on Monday, and she appears to be an inspired — and possibly inspiring — appointment.

Her rise from struggle street to head of state is a compelling narrative, and means a woman who is a skilled public speaker should be able to readily communicate with New Zealanders from all walks of life.

Her appointment inevitably sparked a round of discussion about whether New Zealand should be a republic, but as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, that is a debate for another day.

The constitutional arrangements New Zealand has now require the presence of a Governor-General, and her deft navigation through a minefield of tricky questions during her first press conference suggests Dame Cindy will handle her new role with aplomb.