Seeing is not always believing

The Princess of Wales photo fiasco backfired on the Royal Family while also bringing focus to important matters of photo integrity.

The kerfuffle made good "copy", as is said in the news business. The picture was released in part to assure the public about Kate, the princess, after her earlier abdominal surgery.

A healthy-looking princess and her loving family were shared with the world. It turns out the image was manipulated. The message it was trying to portray was upended because it could not be trusted.

The fact this photo was dodgy casts doubt on others distributed to media and the public eager to see the most famous family on Earth.

Blatant photoshopping errors alerted news agencies to doubts about the photo’s authenticity. "Mandatory kill notices" were issued by Reuters, AP and other agencies.

The princess, a keen photographer, admitted responsibility and apologised for possible confusion. She had "experimented" with the photo editing software Photoshop.

Such is the credibility gap, there have even been suggestions the princess’ face is copied from an earlier picture.

Patently, there are worse crimes in the world. And the deep reservoir of goodwill towards the princess has muted criticism. Indeed, Meghan Markle would probably have been roasted if she had tried such tricks.

Thoughtful observers also understand how hard, even impossible at times, it is for the Royal Family to balance publicity with privacy. Somehow, they need to let their subjects know broadly what is going on without becoming committed to a tangle of detail.

This incident highlights the need for the Royal Family to ensure respected media record photo opportunities, as often already occur. While the manipulations were clumsy and easily identifiable, effective engineered and fake images are increasingly common. AI has accelerated this phenomenon. It is becoming a nightmare to combat.

Although many an amateur photographer sees nothing wrong with going beyond the rules of professional news to improve their "photographs", what is occurring is in another dimension.

Amateurs might eliminate an awkward power pole or whatever — practices which would be treated as serious misconduct at the Otago Daily Times and other reputable media. If photographs are combined or altered for illustrative reasons, this must be clear to the reader.

Fashion magazines and celebrity publications, in contrast, have "photoshopped" their stars for many years.

Photography, perhaps incorporating AI, is also an art form. The viewer, though, knows the images are not pretending to represent reality as such.

Fake pictures and videos with no or little connection with reality are fast becoming commonplace. It has reached the stage when photographs on social media cannot be believed.

This puts more emphasis on the media to maintain its standards, to be on guard and sceptical, to check however and wherever possible.

The infamous Countdown Dunedin photo of a rat peering off a supermarket shelf, for example, could easily have been falsified. The ODT had to be assured it was real before printing it.

The origins of international photographs and videos also need to be obvious or clarified — say from Russia or Ukraine or Hamas or Israel — so readers and viewers can make their judgements. Such images can also be closely examined by experts and undergo scrutiny across the internet.

Reuters reports it only uses a tiny part of Photoshop’s capability to format pictures, crop and size them and balance the tone and colour. The ODT is similar.

The key is the reader must not be misled.

While the Princess of Wales will be readily forgiven for a minor blunder, she has helped highlight the ever-growing need for all of us to rely on reliable media.