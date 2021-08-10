Sharing agonies and ecstasies

Lisa Carrington. PHOTO: REUTERS

Sport and the Olympics say a lot about us as a species, as nations, as communities and as individuals.

We love to compete — something about basic biological drives — and we love to win.

We revel in the performances and efforts of our champions and those who strive on our behalf.

Even many of us who might prefer to reject the rivalry and blatant nationalism can find ourselves exhibiting pride in how far up the medal table New Zealand lies.

No wonder East Germany and the Soviet Union poured resources and drugs into their attempts to prove their superiority.

Even when we have no national stake in the outcome of a particular contest, the Olympics display much raw emotion.

The unchecked joy of the men's high jumpers when they shared the gold medal or when the Italian Ferraris were first in the four by 100m men's relay spark empathetic endorphins in every neutral observer.

For us, the reaction of cyclist Ellesse Andrews (21) after her surprise silver medal was priceless. The former Mount Aspiring College pupil was all heart and passion as tears trickled down her sweat-drenched face.

Her "I’m so proud of myself" remark was so immediate and so genuine that we could not help but absolutely agree. We are so proud of her.

This and the reactions of Sarah Hirini (rugby sevens), Dame Valerie Adams (shotput), Tom Walsh (shotput), Lydia Ko (golf), Emma Twigg (rowing) et al were frequently raw and revealing.

What a contrast to the robotic, media-trained reactions so often from All Blacks.

Emotional highs come with additional force because of emotional lows, effort extracted and the almighty international challenges.

There are many losers for every winner. We, as viewers, ride these as well, sharing vicariously in the pursuit and the failures.

Laurel Hubbard must have been so disappointed not to hoist a legal lift. Nonetheless, she handled herself with humility and dignity in her post-contest interview.

Perhaps sentiment was heightened in these the Covid Games. Athletes had to postpone a year and then live with the likelihood the Games would be cancelled.

Many missed pre-Games competitive opportunities, and they had to compete without crowds. They were forced into bubbles and forced to focus on their events without the usual excitement of Olympic village life.

They must have become sick of repeated Covid tests and mask wearing and all the other precautions.

At the same time, the world seemed to yearn for distraction from relentless Covid pressures.

It will be intriguing to see what the perspective of time makes of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics held in 2021.

Although the sailors mostly bowed out and the equestrian team stumbled, our traditional strengths were bolstered by a few surprises, notably the tennis and trampolining bronzes and Erika Fairweather’s super swim.

While New Zealand proved the number one rowing nation for medals, winning the men’s eight, the traditional rowing premier event, was unexpected.

Despite the 20 medals, topping the previous best tally (18), we will long remember these as the Lisa Carrington Olympics. Three more golds made her our most decorated Olympian.

She paddled with power and poise. She conducted herself with class and honour.

We thank her for the chance to share in our own ways her agonies and especially her ecstasies.