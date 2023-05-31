A sign of the times

Everybody needs some direction, sometime.

It’s beyond human ken that anyone would know all there is to know about everything in every case.

The latest rambling ideas from the National Party when it comes to bilingual road signs is excellent proof of that.

In fact, the pronouncements from transport spokesman Simeon Brown that having te reo Māori and English guidance on signs is "confusing" merely reflects the fact he and his party require both a significant injection of inspiration and a whole host of New Zealanders showing them the right direction to go.

It’s encouraging that senior National MP Chris Bishop has now carried out a partial U-turn, saying the party actually supports bilingual signs but that "we just don’t think it’s a particularly good use of resources right now".

The second half of that statement shows someone hasn’t been paying attention, because Waka Kotahi says the new signs would only replace the old ones when they were damaged and beyond repair.

We all know good road signage should warn travellers of impending hazards — "Caution: Ludicrous National Party policy ahead", for example — and remind them of the compulsory road rules regarding speed and when to stop and give way.

A small selection from the next set of bilingual road signs being released by Waka Kotahi for consultation. IMAGE: WAKA KOTAHI

There are also more informative signs, giving notice of approaching road junctions, distances to destinations, points of sightseeing interest en-route, and of roadside services.

Some signs only have symbols, which are generally internationally recognisable, such as railway tracks ahead, or cycling prohibited, or wind gusts. But these can also cause some bewilderment — the slippery surface sign has been interpreted in Australia as a car driving over snakes.

All road signs fulfil the function of being educational. So why on earth wouldn’t you replace existing signs with bilingual ones when the chance arises?

Many New Zealand motorists will not have a problem with signs in te reo and English. In fact, it seems a great opportunity to introduce te reo words to the masses when there’s a convenient translation written just below.

It could also be argued that bilingual road signs will be a more powerful way of presenting and teaching basic Māori to many New Zealanders than long sentences in te reo read out quickly and without explanation by RNZ announcers.

So why would Mr Brown and National initially be so opposed to what seems like such an easy and progressive step for the nation?

As with the party’s preposterous pledge to reintroduce the $5 prescription charge removed in the recent Budget, any insistence on English-only signs might pander to some Pākehā National voters, but will it actually attract new voters from chunks of the electorate which the party hasn’t already got on board?

That this has even become an issue of some import in recent days reflects badly on New Zealand and New Zealanders, and makes us look ignorant and backward to those who live elsewhere.

Anyone who has spent time driving in many other countries will have become well-used to bilingual road signs. Ireland and Wales have had Gaelic and Celtic road signs respectively for decades, as has Scotland this century. Many countries throughout Asia also have them, much to the relief of English-speaking drivers.

Why wouldn’t we celebrate and affirm our own indigenous language, and make te reo more visible around our communities?

Waka Kotahi is to be applauded for its He Tohu Huarahi Māori Bilingual Traffic Signs programme, which it unveiled last week for public feedback. A spokesman said research showed bilingual signs overseas had had no impact on road safety.

Mr Brown’s response to the initiative was that the agency should concentrate on "filling potholes" and "just do your job".

Why don’t you just do yours, Mr Brown? Why don’t you come up with some constructive transport policies? Does anyone know te reo for "poppycock"?

Mr Brown’s view is, unfortunately, just a signpost pointing towards discrimination, one which panders to the rednecks living along our highways from the far north to the far south.

Such misguided thoughts would take us in a direction which, in the eyes of the big and better-educated world out there, makes New Zealand look insular and pudden-headed, and is, quite frankly, cringingly embarrassing.