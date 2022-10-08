Snapping out of the cold

It's been a bone-achingly cold few days for residents in the South and across much of the country, with snowy scenes more reminiscent of the winters of years gone by.

The good news for all is that it is now onwards and upwards back into more normal spring weather. Temperatures are on the rise this weekend and thermometers around the region, whether they be mercury, alcohol, or electronic, will be reflecting the arrival of some milder air.

The Antarctic blast has been the story of the week in Otago and Southland. While the bitter outbreak spread its icy claws up over all of the South Island and the lower half of the North Island, it saved its worst and coldest for those at latitudes below the Waitaki River.

Pretty as it looked, a weather event such as this will have a disruptive, if not devastating, effect on those who make their living off the land.

That would be the case even if it had arrived in the middle of winter, as one might expect. But it is even more likely to have caused damage given its appearance in spring, and not even early spring but getting on for mid-way through the season.

Possibly the only saving grace of snow in October is that it tends not to hang around too long and icy roads are less of a problem, given the strength in the sun at this time of year and the increasingly shorter nights.

One thing we all know is that the South is not out of the woods as far as late and low snowfalls are concerned until long after the Christmas decorations have started appearing in the shops.

November snow is not unknown, and it has also been seen on the high hills around Dunedin and the slopes of Central Otago as early as late February.

The big concern now is how the sub-zero temperatures have affected grapes and other fruit crops throughout the region. The polar blast will also have had an effect on late lambing around Otago, although there was plenty of warning of this storm which may have helped reduce stock losses.

In terms of Central Otago orchards, snow is less of an issue than freezing wind-chill and frosts, unless the snowflakes have physically knocked blossoms to the ground.

The Central Otago Winemakers Association is warning there might be damage to grapes, the degree of which will not be known for sure until later in the season.

Fortunately, the impact of the bitter spell on vines is not expected to wreck the season totally. If the outbreak had come next week or the following, the probability of serious damage would have been much higher.

When it comes to orchards, there is likely to have been serious harm to apricots, nectarines and cherries from temperatures below freezing, and orchardists will have been working flat-out to protect buds and blossoms overnight.

If there is one positive for southern farmers it is that melting snow will add much-needed moisture to soils around the region. With another La Nina summer forecast, which brings drier-than-average conditions to the South, the snowmelt will be welcomed.

The cold snap may certainly have been unusual and slightly unseasonal. But one thing it wasn’t was unexpected.

Some in the media have made a big thing about waking up to a “snowy surprise” and similar comments, when in fact it was flagged by weather forecasters almost a week in advance.

MetService, the country’s official forecaster for severe weather, did a fine job in picking snowfall amounts and, perhaps more importantly, distinguishing which parts of the South would be hit hardest. Such early warning is vital for minimising the effects of the weather on livelihoods.

Living with a warming climate does not mean snowstorms are a thing of the past. They may become less frequent in the decades ahead, but those that happen may be more intense and damaging.