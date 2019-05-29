Sport is finally changing

One day, the elevation of females to prominent positions - chief executives, chairwomen, coaches, captains - in the world of sport will only cause a ripple for the same reasons as a male appointment.

They will be questioned solely on their suitability for the job and their vision for their particular sport or organisation or team, and they will be judged entirely on how they perform in that role.

One day, they will not face the extra attention and pressure that comes with having to be a ground-breaker. They can just get on with the job they are passionate about. That will be a good day.

Sport was a man's world for a very long time. Now, we are getting closer to the point where it represents and welcomes everyone with no regard for sex.

Martha Kelner wrote in the Guardian earlier this year that "women are no longer being treated as a sparkling adornment to sport; the mood is shifting - and it is happening quickly.''

In New Zealand, leading female athletes are getting more attention, exposure and commercial opportunities. Girls are being encouraged and supported to engage in sporting activity - across a range of codes, including those seen as "boys' sports'' for so long. The Government has made lifting the "value and visibility'' of women in sport a priority. There is now widespread acceptance sport needs to be a safe and welcoming space for females.

There is still lots of progress to be made. A few years of concerted efforts to hear women's voices in sport and to encourage women into sport do not suddenly tip the scales after a century of being sidelined and ignored.

The numbers do not lie. Just 30% of high performance coaches in New Zealand are female. The rate of female representation at governance level is lower still, 27%, well off the Sport New Zealand target of 40% by 2021.

That is why it is so important to see some high-profile appointments and developments in

women's sport.

Rowena Davenport might not seek to be anything more than a willing contributor to the sport she loves but, in being appointed the first chairwoman of the Otago Rugby Football Union last week, she has instantly become a pioneer, joining the ranks of influential Otago sporting women like Kereyn Smith, Lois Muir and Suzie Bates.

In fact, Otago is starting to set the standard in women's sport. The big rugby news came in the same month as the Otago Sports Awards were dominated by women - snowboarding sensation Zoi Sadowski-Synnott retained the supreme award, and Dunedin Technical's footballers won an all-female team category.

So, too, was it heartening to read of a new network, Women in Sport Otago, emerging to help boost female sport in the region.

These are exciting times for women's sport, which is riding a genuine wave. It is, obviously, about fairness, but it is also a thoroughly positive development for sport that it is transforming into a more inclusive arena. More WOMEN in sport means more PEOPLE in sport, fighting to enhance it and protect it.

AND ANOTHER THING

Whisper it quietly, New Zealand football fans, but there might just be some exciting times ahead.

That was a fair conclusion to reach after watching the Junior All Whites men's team begin the Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Poland with wins over Honduras (5-0) and Norway (2-0).

It was not just that they won - and, in beating Norway yesterday, recorded a debut win over European opposition at this level. It was the style of football they played, and the intent they showed.

No more rabbits-in-the-headlights appearances on the world stage for these young men. No more hopeful long balls.

Our young national sides, full of men and women who have been coached well, are playing football we want to watch, and playing it well.



