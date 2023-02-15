The state of whose nation?

National's leader Christopher Luxon had planned to give a "state of the nation" address in Auckland on Sunday, until Gabrielle blew everyone’s plans out of the window.

One day we might find out what Mr Luxon would have said exactly, but at a rough guess he would likely have proclaimed that Labour was very, very bad and that National would be much, much better should it win the Treasury benches in October.

That is simplistic, but so too has been much of National’s campaign to date.

It is all very well to plant placards from Cape Reinga to Bluff promising to repeal and replace Three Waters, for example, but at some stage National has to clearly articulate what it would put in its place.

There is a perception in opposition politics that you should not release new policy too far away from an election, lest voters forget it ... but upon taking over National’s leadership Mr Luxon promised to be an opposition that proposed alternatives.

As yet, not that many alternatives have been advanced.

Three Waters is just one of many flagship Labour policies which National has pledged to repeal if elected.

Which is fine. Should they be able to form a new government, given the enormous landslide that would require, National — presumably in partnership with Act New Zealand — will have a mandate for reform.

But reform of what?

Both opposition parties have made much of the He Puapua report, a piece of work commissioned by the Government in 2019 in which it asked a panel to design a response to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Having received the report later that year, then minister for Māori Development, Nanaia Mahuta, opted to do nothing with it ... it did not see the light of day until after an Official Information Act request in 2021.

It is not that unusual for ministers to quietly shelve a report, but in the hands of politicians and conspiracy theorists He Puapua was labelled the Government’s "secret separatist agenda" and became one of sticks with which Labour was beaten for most of last year.

What He Puapua is — or is not — is not the relevant point here.

What is relevant is what the report came to be perceived as.

That should serve as a warning for National and Act — if you are going to claim that the other side has a secret agenda it is hardly appropriate not to offer details about what you yourself would do.

This is something that Act New Zealand does well.

It issues its own alternative Budget annually, and has regularly released details of what its alternatives to government policy are.

If you believe that politics is the contest of ideals this is commendable; agree with Act or not, at least you know what it stands for and what it would do if elected.

National might have been hoping for a personality-driven electoral contest, given Mr Luxon’s affability and the fact that former prime minister Jacinda Ardern had started to polarise the electorate.

The so-called "battle of the Chrises" is a much more vanilla contest, and should see voter attention swing back to what each party leader is promising.

The state of the nation, as always, is a mixed bag.

Interest rates are climbing, inflation is soaring, but unemployment is low and the economy as a whole is performing much better than it was predicted to when the nation started shutting down to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

What the nation’s state is also varies considerably.

Someone in Kainga Ora emergency housing in Rotorua will have a very different view from that of a small business owner in Riverton, and likewise an investor in Levin will see things differently from a farm labourer in Lawrence.

The art of politics is to craft policies which will give hope to the aspirations of all those people, and more besides, and suggest a pathway to be followed to achieve them.

Who knows? Mr Luxon might have just such a ringing oration in his back pocket awaiting delivery.

But we are still waiting to hear it ... and just what new Labour leader Chris Hipkins plans to do in his own stead for that matter.

Whether the state of the nation is a parlous one, or otherwise, its citizens need to know what their politicians plan to do about it.