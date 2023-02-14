Staying the course on George St

PHOTO: ODT FILES

It is too late to close the stable door because the horse has bolted. The train has left the station.

Whatever the idiom, the Dunedin City Council is committed to the present George St redevelopment and needs to stay the course.

Mayor Jules Radich and several other councillors, post last year’s local body elections, won an 8-7 vote to ask staff to explore how flexibility might be incorporated into the remainder of the project.

The idea would be to leave the completed Farmers Block one-way but include design changes for the rest of the George St redevelopment so it would be practical to switch back to two-way in the future.

Staff have reported back, saying realising those hopes would not be straightforward.

A redesign would force a construction delay that could cost between $750,000 and $1 million a month and take between four and eight months.

The redesign itself is estimated to cost between $300,000 and $500,000.

This includes redesigning the paving layout, moving furniture, rearranging car parking and creating zones that would be clear of significant obstacles, such as garden beds.

It would also not be possible to give accurate costs for changes to infrastructure to incorporate flexibility until two-way design work had been completed.

The council is considering the matter today, and it should face facts and accept the decision by the previous council in 2021 (by a 9-5 vote) for the present one-way plan.

Consultants had advised in 2020 to pursue a flexible design. But council staff found this not to be straightforward to implement, and most councillors agreed.

Some sympathy can be felt for Mr Radich’s position.

Four to eight months seems a long time for a redesign from a layperson’s point of view.

And, as he said, he campaigned on a two-way George St (among other matters). He and Team Dunedin candidates had some success in the elections. The balance of the council has tilted.

However, Mr Radich also made clear his support for retaining the state highway one-way system.

This was a much bigger issue in the north end than two-way George St.

Even those outside what broadly might be described as the pro-car camp feared being cut off from reasonably effective motoring to much of the rest of the city and the South.

The idea of retaining "flexibility" has a basic attraction.

Nevertheless, the trend for decades has been — alongside driving to destination shops — towards more pedestrian-friendly spaces.

It is fair to say the Farmers Block has exceeded expectations. It is still possible to drive through slowly, giving access notably for service vehicles and disability parks.

Those spaces, the level street and the smaller carriageway have won backing from wheelchair and disability advocates.

George St was already largely out of action as an arterial route. Turning options were restricted in previous decades and Barnes Dance crossings slow the traffic.

It was better to find a park (and there is a lot of short-term parking near George St including half an hour’s free parking in the Meridian car park) and then go wandering.

The project remains within budget and is due to be completed by September next year. The Knox Row block is well under way, and the "Malls Block" is due to see the first work this week.

It is a touch ironic that the city is fighting against redesigns for Dunedin Hospital, including arguments about delays and therefore additional costs, while some councillors push for a redesign for George St.

The previous council committed the DCC to this George St project ($51.3million with $12.1million from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency) in its present form.

Subsequent councils should be extremely wary of chopping and changing large and complex developments.

The council’s decision late last year to see if "flexibility" could be built into the rest of the George St development has been fulfilled.

It is clear, that even if delays can be minimised, a redesign is now costly, impractical and unwise.