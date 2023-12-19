Staying the course for Ukraine

As Ukraine marks another agonising Christmas under Russian attack, it is all the more important the rest of the world stays the course in its support.

The resistance of Ukraine, an independent nation cynically and brutally invaded, warrants backing for the sake of the Ukrainians themselves.

And everyone else, and tiny countries like New Zealand, should recognise self-interested motives. Nations everywhere are at risk if the powerful can conquer with impunity.

While security is built on alliances and mutual strategic interests, the post-World War2 and United Nations charter principles on sovereignty and territorial integrity are also imperative.

Even if those principles are occasionally abrogated — the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 under the pretext of the presence of weapons of mass destruction is an example — they still provide a degree of moral and political force.

If Russia gets away with its blatant bullying and armed aggression, it will be all the easier for it to pick on another of the former Soviet states. Other countries, for that matter, need to know the potentially high cost of breaching another nation’s sovereignty.

As the war heads towards its second anniversary (February 24 next year), the end remains a distant dream.

Ukraine’s counter-offensive has been bogged down, Russia is increasing its commitment to the invasion and President Vladimir Putin is as strong and popular as ever in Russia.

Russia has about 100 million more people and about 10 times the GDP of Ukraine. It seems prepared to play the long game and bank on Western fatigue.

Already, the priority on Ukraine has faded as Gaza took over leading international consciousness. House Republicans have blocked US President Joe Biden’s proposals for a $US61 billion package for Ukraine, and Hungary is stalling the latest European Community package.

The Republicans are tying congressional approval to other matters, notably immigration and the Mexican border.

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. PHOTO: TNS

The visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week to the United States was his third during the war. He made the point the money ($US75 billion the year before) was not charity but investment in global security and democracy. However, fading enthusiasm was reflected in less coverage and less interest.

Mr Putin will be eyeing such US developments positively. He will also be rooting for a Donald Trump presidential election victory. That would not only undermine US support for Ukraine but also throw erratic and disruptive leadership into the world arena.

Meanwhile, Mr Putin will be keen on the growing strength of the far Right among the democracies of Europe. It might in the future not just be Hungary of the 27 EU nations standing in the way of European aid for Ukraine.

Although both packages are likely to pass eventually (Europe’s is about $US52 billion), the issues around them send messages which boost Russia.

At least, the news on another front last week was good. The EU agreed to start talks on Ukraine (along with Moldovia) joining its ranks.

Although the process is long and winding, the move sends its own message to Russia and bolsters Ukrainian morale. Hungary was persuaded to be absent at the vote and may have, in effect, been bribed through an agreement to release frozen funds.

There is a huge difference between this first EU step and any thoughts of Ukraine joining the Nato military alliance. Europe and the United States want the Ukrainian war to be limited. They do not seek anything like a full confrontation with Russia.

Mr Putin is endeavouring to wear down Ukraine and wait out Western commitments. He hopes he will eventually be able to extract major concessions.

Democracies struggle to sustain support for far-off places. Nevertheless, Mr Zelenskyy was correct about "global security".

The world will be less secure if Russia benefits from its Ukraine aggression.

The underlying message must be that the outcome of such invasions will be detrimental to the invader.

The West must play its vital part by persisting in its support for Ukraine.